There was relief for under-pressure ex -Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda on Saturday after he collected his second league win in charge at South African club Baroka FC.

Baroka rallied from one-down to beat Golden Arrows 2-1 away in Durban and jumped three places up from second from bottom to number 12 on 10 points after 12 games played.

It was also Baroka’s second victory over Arrows this season after beating them 2-0 at home on October 20 in the Telkom Cup quarterfinals.

Baroka return to action on November 25 when they host defending Telkom Cup champions Bidvest Wits in the semifinals, a competition Nyirenda has been mandated to reach the final.

Thereafter, Nyirenda has another massive date on December 11 when they travel to Pretoria to face defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns.