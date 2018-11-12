Cooperating partners have adopted a direct payment mechanism when disbursing funds for Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) programme.

Kalabo District Nutrition Coordinator Emmanuel Phiri has revealed that the payment mechanism has been adopted in order to enhance service delivery in the disbursement and management of SUN interventions.

Mr. Phiri said the mechanism entails that funds would now be deposited directly into mobile or bank accounts of beneficiaries, implementing officers and volunteers.

The donors’ Fund Manager would process direct payments upon receipt of a fund request from an approved work plan, activity reports, attendance list, wage list, and other supporting documents.

Stakeholders to timely implement SUN programmes and submit reports as approved in work plans.

The District Nutrition Coordinator has explained that activities would be conducted prior to disbursement of funds to beneficiaries adding that payments to implementing officers and volunteers were to be made after submission of reports as complete retirement would be required to process payment.

Mr. Phiri said this during a District Nutrition Coordinating Committee (DNCC) meeting held in Kalabo Council Chamber.

And Kalabo DNCC chairperson Siyupwa Kabisa says direct payment and its mechanism would enhance accountability.

Mr. Kabisa who is also District Administrative Officer (DAO) said accountability is a backbone of enhanced public service delivery and an effective measure in curbing financial irregularities.

He said mismanagement of funds seriously hamper programme implementation hence the need for deliberate measures to address gaps within management systems.

Community Development Officer Simasiku Simasiku has however observed that direct payment would pose a number of challenges and negatively affect implementation of programmes.

Mr. Simasiku said the payment mechanism and its modalities to volunteers were going to be difficult given the limited network access, lack of mobile phones as well as lack of bank or mobile accounts and challenges in them.