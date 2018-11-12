The Football Association of Zambia ( FAZ ) Disciplinary Committee says it has dismissed the complaint by Mufulira Wanderers FC over FQM Roads Football Club’s conduct during the week 22 game played 2nd of September 2018 in Solwezi.

This is over a matter between Mufulira Wanderers FC over FQM Roads Football Club, where the visitors alleged that the hosts failed to provide adequate security which led to the game being interrupted and failed control their home fans which led to violence erupting and number of the complainant’s supporters being injured and taken to hospital in Solwezi.

However, the Disciplinary Committee, led by Joseph Jalasi, ruled that prior to the determination of this complaint the, it had directed the Secretariat of the Football Association of Zambia to inform the parties that it would proceed by way of written submissions in accordance with Article 28 and 30 of the Disciplinary Code.

According to submissions made to the committee availed to ZANIS sports today, at the time of reaching this decision, the Respondent (FQM Roads Football Club ) had not given an explanation as to while it had not submitted it written submissions.

“ It is therefore clear that the respondent has been aware at all material times of the existence of the Complaint but has neglected to file its written submissions as directed. In view of the fact that the league is about to conclude, the Committee has had no choice but to proceed to determine this matter based on the complaint before it, “ reads the submission in part.

The four man committee additionally comprising Mutakela Lisimba as vice chair, Paulman Chungu and a Chungu as committee members said that it reviewed that matter and had noted that the referee’s report disputes that there was unruly behavior on the part of the Respondents fans.

“ Article 31 of the Disciplinary Code is clear. It provides that a match Officials Report is presumed to be accurate unless proof of the inaccuracy is furnished by the Respondent.

“ We have reviewed that Appellants letter of complaint dated 3rd September 2018 which has attached various pictures of purported injured soccer fans. We state there is a stark contrast between the Referees report and what is contained in the complaint.

“ Although the Referee’s report compiled by Referee H. Kabwata describes the attitude of spectators as good in note 18, he further describes the attitude of both the complainant and respondents players as exhibiting good sportsmanship. Based on the provisions of Article 31of the Disciplinary Code, we are inclined to believe the Referees Report, “ read the submission in part.

For the above mentioned reasons, the Committee dismissed the case stating that the Complainants evidence would have carried weight had they produced a police report which would have provided an independent verification of the violence at the stadium.

The Committee stated that going by the terms of Article 43 and 45 of the FAZ disciplinary Code, the Complainant has the right to appeal to the decision of the Committee within 4 days of notification of this decision.