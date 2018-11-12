North-western province Permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo says government is committed to demonstrate the local positive impact of mining projects.

Mr Mateyo says mineral development in the province can offer opportunities for the residents to become involved in the sector and benefit from the projects.

He said the mineral revenue sharing mechanism at the local level mining can greatly contribute to development.

Mr Mateyo said this in a speech read on his behalf by Provincial Assistant Secretary Beatrice Muyambango during the North-western tripartite forum dubbed “Coordinated partnership on enhanced mineral revenue sharing”.

Speaking at the same event North-western Chamber of Commerce, Trade and industries Projects Accounting Officer Mukuka Mulenga said promotion of local content should shift from just mining to sustainable development.

Mr Mulenga said as the mines do their work, local people have to benefit from them through engaged investment ventures that will support both parties.

Meanwhile, North-Western Agenda for Development Executive Director John Katambo suggested that North-western province should come up with its own development plan as the province knows it’s own needs.

Mr Katambo added that it is easier to identify the particular need of the province as they may differ from one province to the other.