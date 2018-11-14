Hundreds of Patriotic Front youths on the Copperbelt have responded to the call by the party provincial leadership to stage a solidarity march with some foreign nationals being persecuted.
Copperbelt PF Youth chairperson Nathan Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor rallied the call in the party circles for a march in Ndola.
Chanda noted that xenophobic attacks were on the rise in the country and needed to be curbed.
Although there has been no mention of nationality the protest is apparently in solidarity with Chinese nationals who have come under attack from some sections of Zambian political leaders.
The youths marched in solidarity to denounce the incitement of xenophobia against foreign investors in the country.
The youths clad in PF regalia carrying various banners calling for peace and unity denounced Hakainde Hichilema for igniting riots in the province by spreading falsehoods about government institutions and hate speech against foreign investors especially the Chinese.
The youths led by PF Copperbelt Youth Chair Nathan Chanda littered the city, chanting slogans of unity and denounced the incitation of xenophobia.
The youths said they will not allow to be used as tools of violence but will instead engage in politics of discourse that will allow the plight of the young to be heard.
They chanted that they were not weapons to be used for destruction by failed leaders and will not stand and hear falsehoods to be spread about their country.
The peaceful mob honked and sang as they marched the streets permitted to them by the police to express their displeasure at the incitement of xenophobia.
Whilst they were at it, protesting on behalf of the Chinese , we have seen video on prime TV of drill holes and beacons in Chinese in forest. Some tell are Chinese meteorites falling in Zambia?
Even when British colonialists had “native” policemen & spies to protect them from oppressed masses.
Lets fight this Chinese State Capture. Alot of companies were sold a long time ago by Lungu.
They’ve become clever how they sell companies. Keep your eyes open even sleep with one eye open. The warnings we’ve been telling you since 2011 are coming to pass. Umu Chinese temunobe.
Cadres will sell their country for a pint of chibuku.
Patriotic citizens would march against the rampant corruption of the PF
These are hired thugs. We all know that.
A video showing evidence of mining prospecting in a ZAFFICO forest in ndola has surfaced, with beacons that have Chinese markings and stuff.
Anyway I hope the pints of chibuku will feed you children, provide medicine when they are sick and pay school fees. Good luck!
Them they don’t need police permits. “Some animals are more equal than others”.
If it was UPND youths or UNZA or CBU students protesing without a permit, police would have come & crashed them with beatings, buttons, police dogs, tear-gas, pepper-spray, AK-47s, anti-aircraft guns, etc.
ZP is selective with application of public order act
I am really happy the demonstration without Police permit was peaceful.No disturbance from other political parties, this is recommendable.UPND will apply for a permit to demonstrate against the Chinese …we hope no other political parties will interfere …UPND will also need a peaceful demo……Will the permit be given by our Police FORCE!!
Just say you have failed together with your PF dont include everyone. We told you this regime is taking us no where but you were busy dancing Dununa reverse. Now you admit and want to make shortcuts in selling your country. Unfortunately there are no shortcuts in life you just need to to the right thing or face consequences later. God help us.
This is good. Zambia should not be like SA where xenophobia is the order of the day. Chinese are very much welcome in Zambia, since we have failed to develop our country!
We don’t want Somalis and Nigerians in Zambia though -one nationality is terror prone and the other nationality is criminally inclined.
Very good and hope HH has heard this.It is evil to preach about xemophobia against the Chinese who have done a lot for our country!!!We love the foreigners who bring DFI into Zambia more than we may love Kainde!!!
Well done CB youths and please keep it up!!
While PF doing peaceful DEMOS , UPND busy planning an ACT OF HAVOCS. PF should continue to preach peaceful gospel to the PATRIOTIC ZAMBIANS. HH and UPND stooges are NOT up to following democratic tenets because they still HABOUR HATRED and BITTERNESS .BITTERNESS is a serious poisonous dosage which needs ATTENTION..