The Health Professions Council of Zambia has suspended the practicing license for Mwansa Chalwe, a Clinical Officer General, holder of license number HPCZ 10/2/14/06491 working at Nansenga Clinic in Itezhi-tezi, Central Province for violating the privacy and confidentiality of his clients.

It is alleged that Mr. Chalwe, posted pictures of clients (Patients) during an ART session on his Facebook page who were attending Anti-Retro Viral Treatment session he conducted which violated their privacy and confidentiality.

HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda said the alleged action by the Clinical Officer General was unethical and a professional misconduct and investigations will continue in the matter.

Mr. Musonda said to this effect, Mr. Chalwe will not be allowed to attend to patients and is not permitted to perform any duty at any health facility until the matter is determined.

He said in a statement that the Health Professions Council of Zambia has also written to both the Provincial and District Health Offices in Central Province informing them of this decision.

Mr. Musonda said Health Practitioners must desist from capturing and sharing pictures of patients during work sessions and are reminded to uphold the professional code of conduct.