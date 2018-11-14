The Health Professions Council of Zambia has suspended the practicing license for Mwansa Chalwe, a Clinical Officer General, holder of license number HPCZ 10/2/14/06491 working at Nansenga Clinic in Itezhi-tezi, Central Province for violating the privacy and confidentiality of his clients.
It is alleged that Mr. Chalwe, posted pictures of clients (Patients) during an ART session on his Facebook page who were attending Anti-Retro Viral Treatment session he conducted which violated their privacy and confidentiality.
HPCZ Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda said the alleged action by the Clinical Officer General was unethical and a professional misconduct and investigations will continue in the matter.
Mr. Musonda said to this effect, Mr. Chalwe will not be allowed to attend to patients and is not permitted to perform any duty at any health facility until the matter is determined.
He said in a statement that the Health Professions Council of Zambia has also written to both the Provincial and District Health Offices in Central Province informing them of this decision.
Mr. Musonda said Health Practitioners must desist from capturing and sharing pictures of patients during work sessions and are reminded to uphold the professional code of conduct.
Right decision which has to applauded by all well meaning Zambians .
They should also suspend Dr.Chitalu Chilufya. How many times have we seen him parading patients on DeadNBC TV?
This is what happens when the country is producing half-baked medical personnel.
Things like patient confidentiality, and respect, are basic teachings in all medical training..medical ethics 101.
Let fight hard to safe guard educational standards in our country.
This is horrendous for the patients and would stop people from attending these ART sessions for fear of being exposed.This technology is becoming a big problem in Zambia…being used for both good and evil. Phones/Camera’s should be completely banned in hospitals/clinics for this reason. Next gynecologists and midwives will be posting things on facebook! Mu chenjele.
