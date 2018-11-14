Mozambique coach Abel Xavier has rallied his charges to ensure victory against Chipolopolo on Sunday.
Mozambique and Chipolopolo meet on November 18 in Maputo in a critical 2019 AFCON Group K penultimate round qualifier on the road to the Cameroon finals.
“They say that Zambia is a giant in African football and are ambitions to qualify but we have to do everything at home to win,” Xavier said.
“And each one must do his part so that the final product is a party for all Mozambicans.”
Mozambique, who are still second on 7 points despite losing their last two Group K games, defeated Zambia 1-0 in the first leg meeting on June 10, 2017 away in Ndola.
A first-ever back-to-back victory over Chipolopolo will end the visitors interest in the qualifiers with a match to spare.
Chipolopolo are bottom of Group K on 4 points, tied with third placed Guinea Bissau who visit leaders Namibia 24 hours earlier in Windhoek.
Namibia leads only on goal difference over Mozambique and should both sides win this weekend will see them through to the 2019 AFCON.
this is winnable ….but ba Chipolopolo. Eish!
Sleeping giant who never wakes up
You a fake reporter. Mozambique does not have 7 points. They have 4 points. Check your facts properly.
We have been reduced to a point where we are not sure about winning anymore. If its not player errors, its employing a dull strategies, etc. We lose possession in crutial positions that result in our defence being caught napping. We have a blunt frontline that misses even when there is no goal keeper. Why a professional bench can’t correct these recuring mistakes is beyond my understanding. We must take ourselves seriously if we want to progress. I will be suprised if we win. Let talk again on Monday.