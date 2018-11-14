Mozambique coach Abel Xavier has rallied his charges to ensure victory against Chipolopolo on Sunday.

Mozambique and Chipolopolo meet on November 18 in Maputo in a critical 2019 AFCON Group K penultimate round qualifier on the road to the Cameroon finals.

“They say that Zambia is a giant in African football and are ambitions to qualify but we have to do everything at home to win,” Xavier said.

“And each one must do his part so that the final product is a party for all Mozambicans.”

Mozambique, who are still second on 7 points despite losing their last two Group K games, defeated Zambia 1-0 in the first leg meeting on June 10, 2017 away in Ndola.

A first-ever back-to-back victory over Chipolopolo will end the visitors interest in the qualifiers with a match to spare.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group K on 4 points, tied with third placed Guinea Bissau who visit leaders Namibia 24 hours earlier in Windhoek.

Namibia leads only on goal difference over Mozambique and should both sides win this weekend will see them through to the 2019 AFCON.