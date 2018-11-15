Mumbo Tuta Ward Councillor in Milenge district, Carlos Mumba has called on men to take an active role in parenting especially taking their children for immunisation programs.

Mr. Mumba observed that most health programs patterning to children are left to women adding that, the practice should come to an end.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mumba said this yesterday, when he addressed the Shitambuli community during the immunisation sensitisation exercise organised by the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED).

He said bringing up children is a responsibility of both fathers and mothers.

And CAMFED Assistant District Officer, Paxina Mwansa said her organization has been contracted by an international organisation called Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) to carry out the immunisation sensitisation program in the district.

She said K16, 000.00 has been allocated towards sensitising communities on the importance of taking their children for immunisation during the child health week which will take place from 19th to 24th November, 2018.

Ms. Mwansa said the exercise is aimed at improving the response rate as Milenge was identified as one of the districts in Luapula Province with a low turnout in the previous immunisation programs.

She said CAMFED is reaching out to communities through drama performances by the CAMFED Association and has targeted six zones from the Sokontwe, Kapalala and seven health facilities surrounding communities.