President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Mwinilunga district – North-western Province where he is scheduled to flag off and launch the 2018/2019 farming season.

According to the programme obtained by ZANIS from the provincial administration in Solwezi , President Lungu is scheduled to land at Solwezi airport at 09:15 hours and proceed to Mwinilunga for the launch at Chief Chibwika farm.

After delivering his keynote speech, the President will have a field tour of Chief Chibwika’s farm where he is expected to demonstrate the tractor ripping, planting and hand hoe with other small- scale farmers in the area.

Meanwhile, North-western Province Permanent Secretary Ephraim Mateyo has called on the people to maintain peace as always and turn up in numbers to welcome the President.

Mr. Mateyo was speaking during a media briefing at his office in Solwezi on yesterday.