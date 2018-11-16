The National Democratic Congress says it is deeply concerned with the illicit activities that the Patriotic Front campaign team in Mangango constituency has engaged in ahead of the 20th November parliamentary by election.

NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge said the PF has implored desperate manoeuvres in a bid to influence the outcome of next Tuesdays parliamentary by election.

Mr. Musenge said the PF carders are issuing out Green National Registration Cards to suspected ghost voters in collaboration with named officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and are currently ferrying scores of people to Kaoma District whom they are issuing NRCs.

He expressed fear that the PF could be buying voters cards from villagers which cards, they are issuing out to their party members.

“We want to know why authorities have allowed the PF to be ferrying voters from other towns to obtain NRCs to enable them take part in Tuesday’s poll. As NDC, we urge the department of National Registration to immediately move in and check on the illicit activities of the PF”, He said.

Mr. Musenge said the NDC suspects that the PF could be issuing out National Registration Cards to persons who are not eligible to vote in next week’s poll.

He said the involvement of carders in such a sensitive exercise a few days before an election is very suspicious and has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia to urgently investigate this matter.

Mr. Musenge has since urged the people of Mangango, to report any illicit activities that the PF is involved in to law enforcement agencies.

“As a party, we have put up a good race and are certain that we shall marshal a resounding vote from Mangango. We are thankful to the local traditional leadership and residents for the support they are giving the NDC”, Mr. Musenge added.