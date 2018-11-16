Nkana’s 2018/2019 CAF Champions League opponents UD Songo of Mozambique will continue to play their continental matches away from their Songo base.

Songo will instead host Nkana in the first round, first leg on November 27 in Beira.

This is because their Estádio 27 de Novembro in Songo still does not meet CAF competition requirements.

Songo, who made their group stage debut in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup and finished third in Group B , played all their continental matches this season in Beira at Esatdio Ferroviario, home of Ferroviario Beira.