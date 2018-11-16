You may have heard falsehoods about purported sale of our national power utility company ZESCO, our national broadcaster ZNBC and our forestry company ZAFFICCO : I am here as President to tell you to please ignore such rumours and seek credible government information.
Zambia has not sold or mortgaged any of its assets to any lenders be they bilaterial, multilateral or commercial partners.
I wish to emphasize that none of the State-Owned enterprises has been sold to any foreign entity. We intend to progressively list them on the stock market to make them more viable and more transparently run.
Listing on the open market is highly recommended by both the WorldBank and the IMF.
Yes, Zambia has debt challenges in respect of spending on debt servicing as a ratio to spending on social protection and social services. But hear it from me, we are not in distress. Zambia has never defaulted on its dues and we remain committed not to fall into that situation.
We are taking measures towards a situation where only concessional and very low interest loans will be acceptable as additional sources of financing when our local resources are not available. We shall borrow when we need to, but only for investment into absolutely needy areas.
My government will continue to create an enabling business environment to promote more Foreign Direct Investment into the country.
So, those we owe money through euro bonds can be assured that their money is safe with us; those we owe money through bilateral arrangements can be rest assured that we are a credible partner with a long established record in that regard.
I thank you.
People have lost Trust and Confidence in the Powers that be. The level of Corruption and Poor Governance and Mismanagement are glaring. Nobody..Nobody believes and Trusts him. Trust and Confidence is Priceless.
Lungu should provide proof and not words. Can an instrument/legal document to remove immunity and loss of governance position it was ever discovered that assets were sold including the presidency. There is no trust or confidence in his government.
My President!!! Wait!
What about the 612 ZFFICO houses the Chinese mining company bought from government at $270, 000?
There is no such thing as a free lunch.
China mining company FNC bout 612 ZAFFICO houses for $270,000 each.
Is this all untrue?
We citizens want to be in position where we can trust any govt in place including yours Mr President. Key is integrity & that is matching your promises, your plans with what you are actually doing. Then have continuous conversation with us to tell us what’s going on. Most of us can see that you’re working hard & there’s development every where. What’s missing is continuous conversation. Your enemies are taking advantage to fill this gap with propaganda. Your ministries of planning & of communication need to come up with communication strategy for each policy, plan & development project so that there is information overload & no one can lie to us. You’re are doing a great job so far in uplifting lives with the development agenda. Many of us feel we can trust you & with God on your…
…& with God on your side you can be real servant of the people. What you need to do is continue talking to us & give us information. The truth always triumphs but its victory can be delayed by silence. God Bless Zambia!
Thank you Your Excellency. Wishing you a very nice day.
Just ensure that your government is transparent in dealing with our assets and continue engaging with us your people and shame those trib.alistic opposition leaders you know the perpaertual losers and the neckless gratuity thieves.
For the avoidance of doubt, Trib.al Hacks can never be an option to us real Zambians no matter how bad you can be Mr President. When we decide to replace, it will not be Trib.al Hacks on our list of alternative leaders.
Thank you Mr President. After the launch yesterday we are now to plant our crops.
Have a nice day Mr President.
How can he be transparent when he has continued to ignore reports of corruption. Let him deal with these issues of corruption then will believe and trust him.
He has been forced to respond because when you keep telling a lie for a long time it becomes truth.
The propaganda can not influence the elite because hh and gbm fails to fails their past
Figuratively the country is in the hands of wolves and the hynas are whooping day and night promising better days if they take over the reign
Am a non partisan political consultant
uli chik…ala iwe
So we should believe and trust what you say because you’re the president? No man.
Koswe mu mpoto..
Mr Lungu cannot be trusted at all. He has failed to deal with corruption and incompetence in his administration, he has recklessly borrowed without due regard for the future interests of our children and grand children, and as icing on the cake, yes he has sold some of our strategic assets to the Chinese, including substantial portions of our land. The motivation for engaging in these activities has been to get kick backs, money on the side. He thinks that by issuing a statement of denial, Zambians would believe him. No sir, a majority of Zambians cannot believe you. In fact, if you had any conscience, you should have resigned long time ago. Serious consequences await your actions, Chagwa.
So IMF and world bank want us to sale our companies through listing on the stock exchange?
IMF advised Chuluba to privatise state owned companies, look where we are today!!
Industries closed and no jobs for the people or Zambia.
IMF has never solved any of our problems! We should not just accept anything as conditions for funding!!!
Edgar lungu is lying!!!
Opposition trib.al eaders should be transparent and tell us exactly what they want. We know what they want, didn’t they say so in 2006 at their trib.al “convention” in their trib.al stronghold? As long as they keep quiet and keep secret their real objectives and real grievances, we will pretend that we dont know. But even if they revealed what we already know, it will not sell among real Zambians.
So all those fake stories are meant to disguise their real grievances and cause anarchy in the country which they hope will take them into government through the back door. Let me warn the trib.alists that we can have our differences with OUR government but IT IS OUR GOVERNMENT and we are entitled to our differences as democrats and as non trib.al citizens. The differences DO NOT mean that we are ready to entertain trib.alists. So don’t waste your time bane, just go and plant your fields now that The President has officially launched the planting season.
This so called upnd imbecile above…, how does someone launch the farming season with no inputs? Do you know the price of fertilizer iwe mbuli? Do you expect people to start planting their balls iwe chi cadre chamupamba swine? Please leave the suffering farmers alone nakupapata saana.