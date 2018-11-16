Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta says the company is exploring ways of providing digital health services to the Zambian people.

Mr. Mupeta said the state owned Telecommunications Company is developing strategies and tools that will revolutionalise the way Zambians access medical services.

He was speaking when Zamtel handed over a refurbished maternity ward BO1 at the women and newborn hospital at the University Teaching Hospitals today.

Mr. Mupeta said the facility refurbished at the cost of K550, 000 will go a long way in assisting mothers and children to receive the best level of care.

He said the company will be working closely with the Ministry of Health to deploy some of the technologies.

And Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya expressed confidence that the refurbished facility will go a long way in reducing maternal deaths at the University Teaching Hospitals.

The Health Minister Commended Zamtel for the gesture and encouraged other Business Houses to emulate them saying more collaboration is needed to reduce child mortality rate in Zambia.

And Zamtel Board Chairperson Danny Luswili expressed confidence that the refurbished facility will go a long way in helping to improve the quality of health care provided at the UTH to Mothers and the Newborn.

He said the Zamtel Board is pleased that management at the Women and Newborn Hospital agreed to partner with the company and rendered the necessary cooperation and support in the execution of this project.

Mr. Luswili said this project further confirms that Zamtel can do even more in the community if the people of Zambia fully support the company.

“The more people use Zamtel services, the more it will be able to invest in community projects that touch the lives of the people. Let me also mention that as the Zamtel Board, we will be imploring management to examine other similar partnership opportunities in areas outside Lusaka”, He said.