Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Jack Mwiimbu has stressed the need to accord Members of Parliament who die while in service dignified funerals.

Mr. Mwiimbu is concerned that despite MPs being national leaders, their remains and funerals are treated like those of ordinary citizens once they die.

Contributing to debate on a motion to convey the House’s message of condolence to the family of the late Sesheke MP Frank Kufakwandi, Mr. Mwiimbu says Parliamentarians deserve a dignified send off when they die.

Mr. Mwiimbu, who is also Monze central MP, states that government should give MPs the due recognition of deserving leaders that are serving the nation with dignity and honor.

He has also urged government to consider improving health facilities in the Country to avoid spending public funds on evacuating national leaders who fall ill.

Mr. Mwiimbu has further called on Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini to break the Parliamentary tradition of delegating to others to attend funerals of Members of Parliament who die while in service by attending such funerals in person like a father would do for his child who dies.

And President Edgar Lungu has assigned North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu and Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili to represent government at the funeral of the late Sesheke MP.

Mr. Mubukwanu has told the House in his debate on the motion of conveying the House’s message of condolences to the Kufakwandi family, that government regrets the MP’s death.

The motion to convey the House’s message of condolence to the family of the late Sesheke lawmaker was moved by acting leader of Government Business Stephen Chungu.