President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has left for Western Province on a 2 day working visit. According to a statement made a available to the media, the Republican President arrived at Mongu Airport at around 10:35 hours this morning before proceeding for a courtesy call on His Royal Highness, the Litunga.

Later today, the Head of State who is also the ruling party President is scheduled to address two rallies in Kaoma district to drum up support for the 41 year old PF Candidate Godwin Putu in the Mangango constituency by-election slated for Tuesday, November 20.

The first rally will be held in Kafwasoni Winda Ward and the second one in Chilombo Shikombe Ward.

And tomorrow, Sunday, President Lungu is scheduled to attend the morning church service in Mangango before proceeding to address a rally for the day in Mangango Ward at 13:00hrs.

The President will thereafter depart Mangango for Mongu enroute to Lusaka.