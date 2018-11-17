President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has left for Western Province on a 2 day working visit. According to a statement made a available to the media, the Republican President arrived at Mongu Airport at around 10:35 hours this morning before proceeding for a courtesy call on His Royal Highness, the Litunga.
Later today, the Head of State who is also the ruling party President is scheduled to address two rallies in Kaoma district to drum up support for the 41 year old PF Candidate Godwin Putu in the Mangango constituency by-election slated for Tuesday, November 20.
The first rally will be held in Kafwasoni Winda Ward and the second one in Chilombo Shikombe Ward.
And tomorrow, Sunday, President Lungu is scheduled to attend the morning church service in Mangango before proceeding to address a rally for the day in Mangango Ward at 13:00hrs.
The President will thereafter depart Mangango for Mongu enroute to Lusaka.
He has the blessings of all of us.
What a workaholic this man is.
Never will we see a more hardworking president the whole of our lives.
I swear upon my family.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Work alone is not enough. We need direction and positive results aswell.
Travel-holic
If the number of kms he spends in the sky are equal to jobs created for our stranded youths, Zambia would be a much a wealthy nation.
If Zambia was in northern hemisphere, our youths would hv been in the migrant boats trying to cross Mediterrenean sea into Europe.
It’s not enough to be busy, so are the ants,the question is : what are we busy about.
Yesterday in lupososhi – political rally .
Today- courtesy call on litunga,then two political rallies,
Tomorrow – church service then political rally.
Monday- only God knows.
Tuesday- will be closely following the happenings in Ndola.
Schedule baba, schedule…
All those in favour of this work schedule, say Qui.
Tax payers money is not being spent well.
These trips are not cheap.
And yet Mr. Lungu has declared austerity.
What did the moron after today on the run way, what an id!ot, can’t give a press conference but has always got sh!t to say on the run way…pompwe
For unity and harmony, for a fair share of development in all 10 provinces all areas must be visted for first hand info and to personally see what is obtaining on the ground regarding service delivery. As for forein trips ,don’t let the thought even cross your mind for the next two years. Strict austerity measures must be locked in place
Its weekend and this lazy bum Edgar decides to go and party as he has nothing to do….look at the boy Mwanza also contributing to the waste he was condemning by queuing up at the airport.