

After a one week blackout, Chipolopolo emerge from behind closed doors to face Mozambique on Sunday in a must-win 2019 AFCON Group K qualifier in Maputo.

Sven Vandenbroeck has kept a media iron curtain and took his team to Johannesburg for behind closed doors training camp from Monday until they flew into Maputo on Friday evening.

Sunday will tell whether Vandenbroeck’s blackout was all worthwhile as the pressure mounts on Chipolopolo to get a vital away win in this penultimate Group K that will keep them in the race.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group K on 4 points, three behind second placed Mozambique who are tied on 7 points with leaders Namibia.

Namibia where by press time in action against third placed Guinea Bissau who were on 4 points going into their Group K clash today (Saturday) in Windhoek.

Defeat will end Zambia’s race and see them fail to qualify to the AFCON for a second straight season.

Moreover, the pressure is on Vandenbroeck’s side to avenge their 1-0 first leg home loss recorded under his predecessor Wedson Nyirenda in June 2017.

But the teams ray of consistency lies in striker Justin Shonga.

Shonga has three goals in the qualifiers and will surely be hoping to add to his tally for a fourth straight match but this time amounting to three points a month after Zambia’s 2-1 away loss to Guinea Bissau on October 14.