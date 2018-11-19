The Chinese government has assured the Zambian government that it will build conference facilities at Mulungushi International Conference Centre to help Zambia host the 2022 African Union Summit.

State House Spokesperson Amos Chanda told journalists at state house that the Chinese government sent as a special envoy to deliver a message to President Lungu to reassure him that China will build the conference facilities with a capacity of 3, 500.

Mr Chanda said the Chinese Special Envoy told the President that China has finally approved a grant to Zambia for the construction of the conference facilities and not a loan.

He said the grant which amounts to about US$30 million dollars will also be used to renovate and upgrade the existing structures at Mulungushi International Centre besides building three conference facilities.

Mr Chanda disclosed that the Chinese Special Envoy who is the ambassador to Zambia, Li Jie also delivered a message of goodwill to President Lungu on his 62nd birthday and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation with the head of state at state house.

He said besides the message of goodwill the Chinese ambassador also assured the President that Zambia is being considered for funding under the US$60 million Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), arrangement which the Chinese President announced this year.

Meanwhile, State House has confirmed that Russian President Putin has written to Zambia requesting support for Russia’s bid to host the United Nations General Assembly International bureau of Exposition slated for 2025.

Mr Chanda said the bidding for the 2025 expo will take place in Paris later this month and Russia wants Zambia’s support saying the Zambian government will respond accordingly through the diplomatic notes which will be sent.

He further, disclosed that the British High Commission has also written to request President Lungu for Prince Harry’s visit to Zambia on November 26 and 27.

Mr Chanda said the President has accepted the British High Commission’s request for Prince Harry to visit Zambia and attend the festivities of the end of the World War I which will coincide with the Northern Province Investment Exposition.

