The Department of Immigration has removed fifty-three and deported four illegal immigrants from the country.
ZANIS reports that this was in a mass removal exercise conducted on 17th November, 2018. This is the second mass removal exercise conducted by the Department in just one week.
In a statement released to ZANIS, the Department Public Relations Officer, Namati Nshinka said the first one, which involved the removal of seventy-seven foreigners from the country was conducted on November 10, 2018.
Meanwhile, Mr. Nshinka said another 16 illegal immigrants were routinely removed between 9th and 16th November, 2018.
He said this brings the total number of persons removed and deported during this period to 148.
The PRO said the Department between 9th and 16th November, 2018 also arrested a total of 81 foreign nationals for various immigration offences countrywide, including 23 undocumented Congolese nationals intercepted at Katima-Mulilo on Friday, 16th November, 2018.
Mr. Nshinka said the group comprising three families with members aged between one and twenty-eight years was stopped at the Zambian exit gate, as they attempted to enter into Namibia and Investigations in this matter are ongoing.
He said others arrested were16 foreign nationals, for unlawful entry, 15 for unlawful stay and three refugees for being outside a refugee camp without authority.
Mr. Nshinka said others were six foreign nationals arrested for working without permits, three for concealing their true identity and one for doing business without a permit.
Meanwhile, Mr. Nshinka adds that, in Chadiza, four Zambians were arrested for impersonating immigration officers and one deportee in Solwezi was arrested for unlawful return, unlawful stay, working without a permit and concealing his true identity.
He further said nine female Asians, suspected to have been engaged in commercial sex work, were apprehended and served with notices to leave the country.
