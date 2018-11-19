Striker Idris Mbombo was on Saturday night voted Nkana Player of the Year during the club’s 2018 Awards Ceremony held at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Mbombo, who has since left Nkana to join Sudanese club Al Hilal, also won the Golden Boot Award in absentia.

He scored 26 goals in all competition during his season long loan stint in Wusakile this year.

Crowd’s favourite striker Ronald Kampamba “Sate Sate” scooped the Fans’ Player of the Year award with midfielder Jacob Ngulube emerging as the Most Consistent Player on the night.

Youngster Harrison Chisala picked the Young Player and Most Improved Player Awards and Ghanaian defender Richard Ocran walked away with the Most Disciplined Player accolade.

Striker Walter Bwalya won the CEO’s Award with player-coach Joseph Musonda getting the Vice President’s award while Kenya defender Musa Mohammed received the Patron’s Award and keeper Allan Chibwe got the President’s award.

Nkana won the Barclays Cup and the Charity Shield this season besides finishing runners up in the FAZ Super Division.