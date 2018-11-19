President Edgar Lungu says the loss by the Chipolopolo to the Mozambican national team is disheartening. President Lungu urged the Chipolopolo Boys to go back to the drawing board and mend the gaps that are associated in soccer. He has since urged the technical bench to assist the Boys in handling football techniques.
President Lungu told Journalists upon arrival at ZAF City Airport in Lusaka last evening from Western Province from a two day working visit.
“Zambia’s loss to Mozambique is disheartening not only to me but the aspirations of Zambian people. Probably, the Chipolopolo Boys needs to go to the drawing board. We leave it to the technocrats or experts to tell us what next,” President Lungu said.
Zambia was yesterday ejected from the Cameroon 2019 African Cup of Nations, AfCON. The Mambas beat Chipolopolo 1 – 0 in the 2019 AfCON qualifier held in that country. Mozambique moves to seven points while Zambia remains at four in Group K respectively.
The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) plane carrying the Head of State touched down at ZAF City Airport at 18-45 hours local time. Whilst in the province, President Lungu held talks with the Litunga, King of the Lozi speaking people. Mr. Lungu also travelled to Kaoma where he also met other traditional leaders among them Chief Mweene Mutondo of the Nkoya people.
Mr. Lungu later in the day addressed a public rally in Mangango where he drummed up support for PF candidate, Godwin Putu ahead of the November 20 Mangango parliamentary elections. Mr. Lungu has since described the Mangango political campaigns as peaceful.
Four candidates are contesting the seat which fell vacant following the death of Naluwe Mweene who died in a road traffic accident in August this year.
PF adopted Godwin Putu while, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has settled for Mwendoi Akakandelwa and Singumbe Kabindama is standing on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambian(UPPZ) party.
Yuvwenu Kashandola is contesting on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.
He was received at the City Airport by Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo and his Lusaka counterpart, Bowman Lusambo, defense chiefs, senior PF Central Committee members as well as senior government officials.
The man was in the country and he is still welcomed back ?
Ubufonti abena jamison
Who cares about football
I have a PhD and I know Celtic which is a few miles from us is the best team in the world because they won a treble.
They dominated everyone. But you will never hear me show off as we are concentrating on starting a family after visiting the clinic last week.
Parenthood will suit me.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
FAZ should just pump up their balls and fire that foreign coach. He has no business with zambians when we ‘ll watching shamelessly other nationas at the Africa cup of nations. No point keeping him.
Why maintaining a coach who cant win as any match. This is not UPND were a losing candidate is always appearing on ballot papers.
Check HH, he may have influenced the players, coach and referees?
Ubufontini
Out going president by mistake
It cannot now be disheartening when we have been entertaining mediocrity across the board. Unfortunately when the results of these mediocre actions (putting the wrong people in position, appointing coaches on the cheap, etc.) no one will be able to put a finger on when it started. It will just be owé!!!
It wont get better the more you keep talking about it. After the game is before the game, stop lamenting and start preparing.
Meanwhile, let’s just watch the other teams and imagine what it would have been if it was us – like a man who let a beautiful girl escape slaughter just to see her in the arms of another man.
Ba President you allowed Kamanga supported by UPND to hold kalusha out by scandalizing him & reporting him to FIFA so that he has no say about Zambian football.What kind of stupi–dy from this businessman called Kamanga.He can only succeed from connections even in Business.He never achieved anything in football at all level.It’s so shameful that as a president Zambia you have failed to take Zambia to AFCON .What a bad lucky to your govt bccoz soccer unite us.Pipo thought Kamanga would make changes in Zambian soccer by tearing kalu apart alas true colors are showing.
Was Kamanga supported by UPND? I thought he was RB boy!
Anyway, who brought that white boy coach? He doesn’t seem to know anything. He puts a striker as defender and introduces Spanish silly passes game to guys not used to the style. Who told him this was time for experiments?
We are finished. Losing to Mozambique at home and abroad sure! We need fresh legs on the Zambian football pitch. Qualifying to the AFCON used to be a walk over in the past but now it is an uphill battle
What a waste of taxpayer’s money! Let’s disband the team, fire the coaches and disband FAZ.
What do you expect from chintu kapamba & his friend mwabi in the name of football coach, chintu kapamba failed to coach kabwe warriors & you appointed him to be on the technical bench, & you expect the boys to win the games, Mozambique well done to beat chimbia united
WE ARE NOT HAPPY…..THE FAZ EXECUTIVE MUST GO…..WHY DID THEY BRING A STRANGER AT THE 11th hour to man the team…..
This is not good, even the president has felt bad, coming from the president i would like to see change.
The system in Mozambique collapsed, mostly it was wrong selection of the starting line up followed by late substitutions. Looking at the previous games under Sven, the team had good cohesion and well coordinated. Admittedly the coach is new and will require a bit of time. Manchester United would not have succeeded if Sir Alex Ferguson who started as a complete disaster at Man U in his first season was fired. Since we are not going to the Africa cup, all the other small tournaments like Cosafa must now be conquered. Also a good audit of the team is necessary, who is tired who is not, why is it that Lubambo Musonda can do everything correct and always falter when it matters most, why is it that aggressive players like Patson Daka who has both pace, physique and good command of the ball…
No politics here. As president has advised lets go back to the drawing board, but the problem is that the drawing board is now tired, we have gone back to the drawing board too many times
The coach and FAZ agreed on key performance indicators (KPI) to qualify the team to AFCON. Now that he has failed to deliver, please part company before he brings in other legal clauses in agreement document. The coach has failed and the longer we keep him, the more football woes await us.
I have never seen a coach who does not have assistants. Mourinho joined man u with his own assistants, klopp same, Moyes same, Harvey Renard same but why this mean?? Corruption brought him. I am not Faz man
HH incited the players….
bana chinda Rev Sumaili a minute before the game
We have plenty drawings board @13kipson SVEN must go lets bring Ian Potterfield I met him in a club in amsterdam dizzy, Kalu. be appointed minister of sports, christopher katongo be appointed coach,kalaba vice coach players. Ponga liwewe takes over FAZ president, all so called professional players come back and play in ZAMBIA, OUR LEAGUESNIA COMPETENT Furthermore , easy integration with local players