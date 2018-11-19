UPND youths on the Copperbelt have warned the Patriotic Front in the province to stay away from Ndola Police station tomorrow when their President, Hakainde Hichilema, will be appearing for questioning for allegedly inciting people to riot over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO.
UPND Copperbelt province Youth Chairman Kelly Jibinga says his party is aware that the Patriotic Front has printed UPND regalia to dress their cadres and cause chaos tomorrow and blame them for their own actions.
Mr. Jibinga said this will not be allowed and they will screen these known elements of violence if the Police will not do so.
“At the same time, we would like to appeal to the Police to place the interest of the country first when interrogating our President because his fight for a better Zambia is meant to improve their conditions of service as opposed to a select few top corrupt PF leaders and some senior officers in the service”, He added.
He said the PF must know that this time around it will not only be UPND members to say no to their illegality but the country as a whole as it is solidly behind Mr. Hichilema.
But PF National Youth Chairperson Nathan Chanda said the the PF are fully aware of the UPNDs schemes to cause violence on Tuesday and blame it on the ruling PF Youths.
“We are aware that the UPND have gotten PF T-shirts to give their youths so that they can cause violence in Ndola when their leader Mr. Hichilema comes for investigations on Tuesday”, He said.
Mr. Chanda has since directed that all PF youths from the Districts, Constituencies,wards up to sections should not wear any PF regalia on Tuesday.
“We know the youths on the Copperbelt love President Edgar Lungu and are proud of wearing the regalia of PF, we want to direct the youths to follow this directive to shame the violence planners. The plans by the UPND is purely to cause confusion and violence, and transfer the blame on PF”, He added.
Apparently, courts must be protected under the Zambian Law. These are not playing fields for spectators to attend.
There must be restricted and defined numbers of people who can attend to offer support to people appearing in courts.
May be the interrogation should be held at Levy Mwanawasa stadium.
Let the police do their job. Cb is not monze.
Why do these characters overates themselves in everything.
Another distraction to turn the attention of the masses elsewhere whilst the auction of national assets!!
I totally agree both sets of cadres must just stay away, why would you want to die for a politician, they are the worst people on earth, even a lawyer is trust worthy than these guys, in this case including a debarred convicted one.
PF messing up things through ZP…this issue would have been sorted out long about when Hakiande was in Kitwe but you have empty tins like the midget Stephen at Home Affairs messing with the Police…I mean even if he was inciting do you think that can stand up in any court apart from Lungu’s Concourt fooooolish judges.
I will advise the police not allow anyone at the police, HH should not be accompanied by his cadres, let them stay away. let the police do there duties professionally and let them not be intimidated by those cadres. PF cadres cannot come for HH who is he?
Interesting quotes:
“Mr. Jibinga said … they will screen these known (PF) elements of violence if the Police will not do so.”
“the Police to place the interest of the country first when interrogating our President because his fight for a better Zambia is meant to improve their conditions of service as opposed to a select few top corrupt PF leaders”
“this time around it will not only be UPND members to say no to their illegality but the country as a whole as it is solidly behind Mr. Hichilema.”
Can you imagine Zambia with such characters in government!!
Government needs to bring sanity in the country. Hooligans should not be allowed to take law in their hands.
Akainde must be told to come with his lawyers only failure to which he should be apprehended from his house.