UPND youths on the Copperbelt have warned the Patriotic Front in the province to stay away from Ndola Police station tomorrow when their President, Hakainde Hichilema, will be appearing for questioning for allegedly inciting people to riot over the alleged sale of ZAFFICO.

UPND Copperbelt province Youth Chairman Kelly Jibinga says his party is aware that the Patriotic Front has printed UPND regalia to dress their cadres and cause chaos tomorrow and blame them for their own actions.

Mr. Jibinga said this will not be allowed and they will screen these known elements of violence if the Police will not do so.

“At the same time, we would like to appeal to the Police to place the interest of the country first when interrogating our President because his fight for a better Zambia is meant to improve their conditions of service as opposed to a select few top corrupt PF leaders and some senior officers in the service”, He added.

He said the PF must know that this time around it will not only be UPND members to say no to their illegality but the country as a whole as it is solidly behind Mr. Hichilema.

But PF National Youth Chairperson Nathan Chanda said the the PF are fully aware of the UPNDs schemes to cause violence on Tuesday and blame it on the ruling PF Youths.

“We are aware that the UPND have gotten PF T-shirts to give their youths so that they can cause violence in Ndola when their leader Mr. Hichilema comes for investigations on Tuesday”, He said.

Mr. Chanda has since directed that all PF youths from the Districts, Constituencies,wards up to sections should not wear any PF regalia on Tuesday.

“We know the youths on the Copperbelt love President Edgar Lungu and are proud of wearing the regalia of PF, we want to direct the youths to follow this directive to shame the violence planners. The plans by the UPND is purely to cause confusion and violence, and transfer the blame on PF”, He added.