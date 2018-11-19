Mpepo Wind Energy Limited will soon be setting up a Wind Energy Plant in Katete district in Eastern province.

Katetet District Council Chairperson, Jeremiah Mawere, said the plant is aimed at enhancing the electricity supply in the province as it will feed into the national grid.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Mawere said the plant will not just enhance electricity supply but will also create employment and increase economic activities in the district.

“The company will be harvesting wind thereafter, produce electricity. The identified area for the plant is in Chief Mbang’ombe’s area,” he said.

As at present, the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) is carrying out an impact assessment on the area apportioned for the plant,” he added.

Meanwhile, a resident in Katete, James Sakala, has thanked government for creating a favourable investment environment for people in the area.

Mr. Sakala said the coming of the plant will propel development in the district as energy is a catalyst of developmental activities.

And another resident, Luka Njobvu, who affirmed that the plant will create employment for many youths especially in its construction phase further stated that, the plant will also reduce load shedding in the district.

He said the Wind Energy Plant which is a renewable source of energy will be a means of adapting and reinventing the district from the harsh impact of climate change.