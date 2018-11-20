Airtel and Zamtel have pledged to support the conduct of the first-ever digital-based 2020 Census of Population and Housing through provision of the ICT infrastructure.

The two mobile service providers made the pledge during a recent Round Table Donor Meeting on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

Airtel expressed interest, together with the other Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), in offering assistance with communication and internet access during the Census. They offered assistance in publicity through bulk text messaging, dissemination of census information and other services subject to discussion with the Central Statistical Office, and the Government.

Zamtel indicated that it would appreciate to be availed further information on the to understand and appreciate the IT Systems and requirements for the 2020 Census, to enable the institution provide its support.

Zamtel said it would consider hosting or even availing their infrastructure for Census use.

ZANACO also expressed interest to collaborate with the Government to ensure that the 2020 Census of Population and Housing would be a success.

The Minister of National Development Planning Hon. Alexander Chiteme, on behalf of the Vice-President Her Honour Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina, and Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala, Central Statistical Office Acting Director Goodson Sinyenga and other officials met Cooperating Partners and the private sector to mobilise resources for the 2020 Census for Population and Housing.

Zambia will conduct the Census of Population and Housing in August 2020. The 2020 Census will be the first of its kind in Zambia to be conducted using electronic data collection methodology – Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI). The 2020 Census will be a complete shift from the traditional Pen and Paper Interview (PAPI) to Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI)/digital Census.

The electronic data collection methodology will improve the quality of data collected and reduce the time-lag between data collection and the dissemination of results. The estimated total budget for the 2020 Census of Population and Housing is K841, 563, 560 (about US$75, 139, 604).

