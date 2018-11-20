Shepolopolo striker Rachael Kundananji is warning against complaisance after Zambia opened the African Women’s Cup with a 5-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Zambia’s next match is on Wednesday against defending African champions Nigeria in Cape Coast, Ghana.

“I thank our team for playing as a unit,” Kundananji said.

“I can tell my team that we should put behind the win. We should just be like we haven’t won. We should continue with the same momentum,” she said.

Kundananji predicted a tough match against Nigeria.

Nigeria suffered a shocking 1-0 loss to South Africa in their opening match.

“The game against Nigeria will be tough but we will also be tough. We know where we stand and we know why we are here,” Kundananji said.

“We have been losing in the past but this time around we are determined. Our first target is to qualify for the World Cup while winning the trophy is second,” she said.

Zambia is making a second appearance at the women’s AFCON.

