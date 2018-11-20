The pregnant Duchess of Sussex will not be accompanying her husband on his next overseas trip as he represents the Queen’s charity
Prince Harry will travel to Zambia alone later this month to represent his grandmother’s charity, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is thought to be between four and five months pregnant, will not be joining him on the trip.
In a statement released on Twitter Kensington Palace said: “The Duke of Sussex will visit Zambia on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th November, at the request of the Foreign Office.
“As part of the visit The Duke will attend a reception at [the British High Comissioner’s residence] to celebrate UK-Zambia relations, and will visit Burma Barracks to attend an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian veterans.
“In Zambia The Duke will attend events for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which he is President.”
“The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust champions, funds and connects young leaders who are leading social purpose ventures around the world.
“The Duke will visit BongoHive, Zambia’s first technology and innovation hub. The organisation provides a range of startup and tech programmes, workshops and events all focused on making Zambia Africa’s next hotbed of innovation.”
The Duke and Duchess’ first child is due in Spring 2019
This is good , Harry always brings very positive energy wherever he goes. He is a real soldier that has proved himself in combat. What he has been doing to help charities in Africa is admirable. God bless him.
…Let’s look ‘beyond’ these charities missions and deeds. I for one smell a dead RAT here considering the current goings on with the BREXIT sagas…
You wake up and you are already geared with conspiracy theories. Iwe tekanya…
Why is it that Zambians have lost trust almost in everything…something cannot happen without there being something causing that something…but no one knows about that something…..holly molly !!!
I hope its Chibunku smell that you sense and nothing to do with Harry.
Just Harry welcome to Zambia with positivity.
If you want to smell something, do so on the Zambian government.
Next time it should be the Litunga of Barotseland sending Mwanamulena Aka
Welcome Harry!
I urge UPND to stop embarrassing us with Xenophobic attacks on visitors to our great nation.
Prince Harry brings a lot of positive energy with all the work he has been doing with charities in Africa, yes he calls it his second home. Welcome home, looking forward to see him
Scared of xenophobia
??? Maybe not lol