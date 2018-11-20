The pregnant Duchess of Sussex will not be accompanying her husband on his next overseas trip as he represents the Queen’s charity

Prince Harry will travel to Zambia alone later this month to represent his grandmother’s charity, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is thought to be between four and five months pregnant, will not be joining him on the trip.

In a statement released on Twitter Kensington Palace said: “The Duke of Sussex will visit Zambia on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th November, at the request of the Foreign Office.

“As part of the visit The Duke will attend a reception at [the British High Comissioner’s residence] to celebrate UK-Zambia relations, and will visit Burma Barracks to attend an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian veterans.

“In Zambia The Duke will attend events for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which he is President.”

“The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust champions, funds and connects young leaders who are leading social purpose ventures around the world.

“The Duke will visit BongoHive, Zambia’s first technology and innovation hub. The organisation provides a range of startup and tech programmes, workshops and events all focused on making Zambia Africa’s next hotbed of innovation.”

The Duke and Duchess’ first child is due in Spring 2019

