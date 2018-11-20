The National Democratic Congress is urging all its members on the Copperbelt to turn out in large numbers at Ndola Central Police station on Tuesday and offer solidarity to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
The party says it abhors the continued persecution and intimidation of Mr. Hichilema on extremely flimsy and preposterous allegations.
“We believe comrade HH has not committed anything wrong by commenting on the Zaffico saga. The summoning of comrade HH by overly excited pf carders masquerading as police officers is barbaric,” says NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita.
“As NDC, we want to restate that copper belt police commissioner Charity Katanga is a pf Carder hired to cripple and silence the opposition. Katanga is being used by a bunch of desperate criminals to revert Zambia to a one party state,” Mr Kabwita said.
He has since demanded that Ms. Katanga vacates public office in National interest.
“To our youths, let us join hands with our comrades from the Upnd by standing with comrade Hichilema. We are together in the struggle for a better Zambia and we are ready to die for our great Nation,” he said.
He charged that fear and intimidation will not deter the members from thronging to Ndola in great numbers.
“Zambia is our heritage and we resolve to stand united with our colleagues from the Upnd to fight this oligarchic regime. Posterity will judge Charity Katanga and her minions harshly for tormenting innocent citizens,” he said.
Way to go NDC… tell these shameless sycophants who have sacrificed their principles, integrity and reputation for trying to protect their jobs. Their allegiance was supposed to be with the country and the Zambian people, instead they have chosen to serve the interests of one tyrant dictator in the name of Lungu. How sad and shameful!
Ikalenifye and do something meaningful for your life, why asking the youth to go and stand with upnd? They need to go to school or work. why not go alone if you really want to go? The country can never develop with fake politicians like you. If your hh is innocent let him go alone and answer for himself. You lazy people just waiting to enter government to steal and nothing else. Probably you don’t even have a job and no education and you to run the government. Kutumpa go and find work and stop asking the youth to waste time on politicians who want to burn the country because of selfishness and bitterness.
NDC has no followers so because police says no party attire they want to claim popularity. But any how we are more interested in some action pa Ndola today. Bring Ndola to life lelo
Will he and his children be there)
Bravo to NDC! Let’s join together and support those who will fight for us the people NOT these A$$-KISSERS who are so quick to defend these foreigners who KILL and steal from us!
He is sending your children while having tea in London. Am he will be streaming cardres recieving good treatment from kamfisa boys
Useless!!I cannot even go there.I will not support issues which do not have value in my life.Just like I don’t attend rallies,I do not support any political parties let alone ruling party.They are all the same(crooks).These politicians will put you in their firing range for their own political expedience.
No politician will make Zambia a better nation.They are all cut from the same cloth of deception.They deceive people to gain political mirage.
Is NDC lobbying for running mate to Trib.al Hacks in 2021? GBM/GBV ooen your eyes. You can be discarded like Canissius Banda. Not that it matters to us Zambia, just some extra comedy nothing more.
This ka toddler Charles Kabwita, wait until you are locked up then you will know what it is to insult police.
My dear Charity, please impart manners to these toddlers, clearly their parents did not do a good job.
And to Trib.al Hacks, please answer properly so that police are not forced to lock you up. Otherwise the process of dialogue will have to start again from scratch, from Mukobeko where it started.