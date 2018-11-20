Malawi are through to face Zambia in the 2019 U23 AFCON qualifiers next March.

Malawi advance after a 1-1 home draw against Botswana in Blantyre on Tuesday to qualify 3-2 on aggregate following a 2-1 away win in Gaborone on November 17.

Peter Banda put Malawi ahead in the 62nd minute but Gape Mohutiswa netted a stoppage time equalizer to see Botswana bow out with a respectable result.

Meanwhile, Zambia, who enjoyed a first round bye, will travel to Blantyre in the first quarter of 2019 year for the first leg on March 20 while the final leg is set for March 24.

Winner of the Zambia versus Malawi tie will move into the final qualifying round next June to face DR Congo, Tanzania or Burundi to decide who qualifies to the Egypt finals.

DR Congo, like Zambia, were on bye.

The top three finishers at the Egypt finals will qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

[Read 37 times, 37 reads today]