UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has vowed that he will not stop speaking for Zambians.
Addressing scores of supporters in Ndola shortly after he was warned and cautioned by Ndola Police over the ZAFFICO riots, Mr Hichilema said he will continue speaking for the oppressed.
He said now is time to unite as a people for a common purpose and that is moving the country forward.
Mr Hichilema has since thanked his supporters on the Copperbelt for the solidarity.
“Thank you! Thank you! Thank you all! Our party Vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and I, say thank you to the NDC consultant Dr Chishimba Kambwili and our brother and leader of PAC Andyford Banda for accompanying us to the Copperbelt and giving us moral support. This thank you goes to all the supporters and sympathisers who came in huge numbers to support us,” Mr Hichilema wrote on his Facebook page.
He added, “Now is time to unite as a people for a common purpose and that is moving our country forward, bettering the lives of our people among other progressive things.”
Mr Hichilema assured the nation that he will not stop talking.
“We will continue speaking for our country. We will continue speaking for the oppressed. We will continue speaking against poverty when our country is blessed,” Mr Hichilema wrote.
“We will continue speaking against the corrupt and their insatiable appetite to sell our country’s strategic assets,” he said.
“And as per our constitutional right, we decided to remain silent during the interrogation process at the Copperbelt Police division as warn and caution has been recorded against us but this does not scare us because there are others who fought for our country’s independence from colonial masters and not working to uphold our democracy is tantamount to letting them down,” he said.
Yesterday I told the Chinese to force lungu to form a GRZ of national unity or the Chinese will get evicted from Zambia….
Only total unity will move Zambia forward.
Watch this space….
….that’s what you have been craving for??? Mangongo is coming and you will be dununad, why should PF have a grz of national unity like they lack numbers in parliament????
Badala you can have all the numbers you want, but if you are broke and no one will give you manee and you are a party of empty tins that only know borrowing and stealing , eekosa bolla ka ??
It not up to you or lungu that a GRZ of national unity be formed, the chinese who sponsor lungu and have more than $12 billion at stake have the last say , dim wit.
You PF kaponyas are so thick , no wounder we have 40% unemployment…all you think of is campaigning….
Talk for yourself and your supporters. 1.d.1.ot1.c opposition supporting wrong things and expect votes?? How do you support lies and expect Zambians to give you a chance to govern?? CK is in court for corruption and those are people you parade in public badaala ba hh????
Learn to read geopolitics and current affairs ……everyone including the Chinese know that to stop the riots and xenophobic attacks against especially the Chinese, only a concerted effort to reduce the more than 40% unemployment and reduce taxes that are strangling the people , atleast $1.5 billion will be needed WITH a fully unified country….
The Chinese are smart enough to know they will not pour more money to support lungu WITHOUT national unity.
And lungu knows without some sort of bailout jail beckons ….
Badala , you see the $12 billion the Chinese have invested in Zambia is no small change to be lost thorough unhappy unemployed unrested citizens ….while you kaponya rats sing and dance, the main players are thankfully thinking of Zambia….
Come to terms with the fact PF is broke, and no one will give the money….40% unemployed and growing , taxes upon citizens comming like beans …..badala you can insult all you like, but people won’t eat roads…
The warn and caution statement addressed more than the ZAFFICO charge its this that he should be concerned with. The conflict of interest in being mandated to officially negotiate for a privatization of a State entity then being found to not only own shares in the same and but to also have presided over negotiating for a Tax incentive on the same transaction, can be persued in the Courts of Law as a criminal matter of corruption. Especially if the mandated official did not declare interest. The ZAFFICO call out appears to be the bait that brings the game out of its secure hiding place. Classic case of a clandestine ambush.
Kambwili seeking relevance there!