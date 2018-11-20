UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has vowed that he will not stop speaking for Zambians.

Addressing scores of supporters in Ndola shortly after he was warned and cautioned by Ndola Police over the ZAFFICO riots, Mr Hichilema said he will continue speaking for the oppressed.

He said now is time to unite as a people for a common purpose and that is moving the country forward.

Mr Hichilema has since thanked his supporters on the Copperbelt for the solidarity.

“Thank you! Thank you! Thank you all! Our party Vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and I, say thank you to the NDC consultant Dr Chishimba Kambwili and our brother and leader of PAC Andyford Banda for accompanying us to the Copperbelt and giving us moral support. This thank you goes to all the supporters and sympathisers who came in huge numbers to support us,” Mr Hichilema wrote on his Facebook page.

He added, “Now is time to unite as a people for a common purpose and that is moving our country forward, bettering the lives of our people among other progressive things.”

Mr Hichilema assured the nation that he will not stop talking.

“We will continue speaking for our country. We will continue speaking for the oppressed. We will continue speaking against poverty when our country is blessed,” Mr Hichilema wrote.

“We will continue speaking against the corrupt and their insatiable appetite to sell our country’s strategic assets,” he said.

“And as per our constitutional right, we decided to remain silent during the interrogation process at the Copperbelt Police division as warn and caution has been recorded against us but this does not scare us because there are others who fought for our country’s independence from colonial masters and not working to uphold our democracy is tantamount to letting them down,” he said.

