Ex-Zambia star Gift Kampamba has lamented Chipolopolo’s failure to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia is out of the race to Cameroon with one round of matches left to play after Sunday’s 1-0 away loss to Mozambique in Maputo.

This was Chipolopolo’s third loss in five qualifying matches.

The retired midfielder observed that Zambian players lacked the hunger to win matches in the qualifying campaign.

“We are all disappointed. Look at the teams qualifying for the Africa Cup they are mostly newcomers,” the 2002 Africa Cup star said.

“Coordination and the hunger to win was lacking in our team. Players needed to show that hunger. You know qualifying for the Africa Cup is a bonus as players want to make a grade in their careers.”

Zambia has now missed out on AFCON qualification twice in a row.

Kampamba, who is now an assistant coach at Lumwana Radiants, also called for adequate preparations ahead of future assignments.

“We need to be camping the team for longer periods. Sometimes we organise friendly matches for players who do not feature in official games.”

Kampamba was a common feature in the Chipolopolo squad during his peak days at Nkana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Rostov in Russia.

