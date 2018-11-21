UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has said that the performance of his party in the just-ended by elections is not bad. Commenting on the results of the just ended elections, Mr. Katuka said that results were not bad because the UPND has won a seat in Lusinde in Petauke, a place perceived to be Patriotic Front stronghold.
The UPND has won three local government ward by elections out of the seven elections held yesterday.
Mr. Katuka told ZNBC News in an interview that the elections have shown that the country has two political parties, the PF and UPND because in places where the PF comes out first the opposition UPND is second or vice versa.
Mr. Katuka said that PF needs to realize that the UPND is an equal partner and must draw value from the Opposition political party.
In Parliamentary elections held yesterday, UPND lost a seat to the ruling PF. PF won the Mangango parliamentary by election beating its closest rival, the opposition United Party for National Development.
PF Candidate Godwin Putu polled 5,618 votes while UPND candidate Akakendelwa Mwendoi got 3,987 votes.
United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia Candidate Chingumba Kabindama polled 607 votes and National Democratic Congress candidate Yuvwenu Kashandola got 122 votes.
The Mangango parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of UPND parliamentarian Naluwa Mweene who died in road accident in August this year.
A total 10, 488 were cast and 114 votes were rejected.
