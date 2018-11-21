The United Party for National Development (UPND) has retained the Tumvwanganai Ward seat in Solwezi Central Constituency.

This was after its candidate Namindi Silva polled 2,956 votes beating three other contenders.

PF’s Emmanuel Mumpapanya got 1,269 votes, Kayombo Saviye an independent candidate got 109 votes while, NDC’s Elias Simwiinga got 63 votes.

The poll was marred with voter apathy as only about 15.7 percent of the registered voters turned up to cast their vote.

Tumvwanganai ward has 28,433 registered voters out of which only 4,474 cast their votes.

Returning Officer, Boyd Mboyi declared Mr. Silva winner at about 23:43 hours.

The Tumvwanganai ward seat fell vacant following the resignation of former UPND Councillor, Kyapalushi Kapatamoyo in September this year.

