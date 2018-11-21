Zambia missed a chance to book an early ticket to the semifinals of the African Women’s Championship after succumbing to a 4-0 defeat to Nigeria in their second Group B match played on Wednesday evening in Cape Coast, Ghana.

The Super Falcons scored through Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade and Amarachi Okoronkwo.

Shepolopolo, who launched their campaign with a 5-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, had held the Nigerians for 43 minutes before crumbling.

The defending African champions Nigeria went up after 43 minutes when beating a poorly erected offside trap by Zambia with Oparanozie smashing home a robust short.

With Zambia attempting to come back into the game, Nigeria doubled the lead when Ordega poked in from a rebound after the ball had hit the side post.

Later there were goals from second half substitutes Ajibade and Okoronkwo as Nigeria recovered from Sunday’s 1-0 loss to South Africa in their opening match.

Despite conceding four times, Zambia keeper Hazel Nali made several fine saves in both halves.

Zambia plays their last group match on Saturday against South Africa.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea are clashing later on Wednesday night.

