Zambia Under-20 national team will face Botswana in a junior international friendly this Sunday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The friendly is part of Zambia’s preparations as hosts of the 2018 COSAFA Cup to be held in Kitwe from December 2-14.

“We want to ensure that the boys get the best preparations possible before they play their first game against the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is our hope that the technical bench will use this friendly to assess the players,” FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

The friendly is the first for the team since they entered pre-tournament camp under coach Charles Bwale on November 13 in Lusaka.

Zambia will face guest side DR Congo in their opening Group A match in Kitwe on December 2.

Malawi and Mozambique are their other Group A opponents.

Botswana are in Group C at the COSAFA U20 Cup where they have been drawn against Angola, six-time winners Zimbabwe and 2017 runners-up Lesotho.

Meanwhile, Katongo said tickets for the Botswana friendly will be sold on match day and are going at K10.00 for the open wing while the VIP tickets will go for K100.

[Read 126 times, 126 reads today]