Nkana are in South Africa preparing for their preliminary round of the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League first leg away date against UD Songo of Mozambique.

Kalampa will face Songo in the first leg match on November 28 away in Beira.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s 26-member squad landed in Johannesburg on Wednesday for a five day camp that ends of Sunday.

According to a statement from the Nkana media, Chambeshi preached on discipline as Nkana set up camp in Johannesburg.

“I wish to welcome all new players in the team and we are all looking forward to working together with the rest of the team. It’s my hope that you will add value to the team drawing from your experiences from your respective previous clubs, “Chambeshi said.

Meanwhile, Chambeshi will trim his team to 18 this weekend who will proceed to Beira on Sunday while the eight players dropped will return to Kitwe to continue preparing for the 2019/2020 pre-season.

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS:Allan Chibwe, Moses Mapulanga , Kelvin Malunga

DEFENDERS: Hassan Ramadhani ,Gift Zulu, Laison Thole, Ben Adama Banh, Joseph Musonda, Musa Mohammed, Richard Ocran, Given Sinyangwe

MIDFIELDERS: Duncan Otieno, Shadrick Malambo ,Yannick Mulenda, Jacob Ngulube, Harrison Chisala, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba,Shadrick Musonda, Freddy Tshimenga, Simon Bwalya, Bwalya Kasonde, Chisamba Lungu, Obed Masumbuko

STRIKERS: Walter Bwalya, Ronald Kampamba, Festus Mbewe

