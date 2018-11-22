Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery President Rupiah Banda’s house handover in Pictures LifestylePhoto Gallery President Rupiah Banda’s house handover in Pictures November 22, 2018 379 views 8 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print President Edgar Lungu officially handover the retirement House keys to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu officially handover the retirement House keys to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially handover the retirement House to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure Side view of the retirement House to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda at Bonaventure Side view of the retirement House to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda at Bonaventure Side view of the retirement House to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu and the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda inspecting the House before official handover during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu and the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda inspecting the House before official handover during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda confers with President Edgar Lungu who is flanked by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and Minister of Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela during the inspecting the House before official handover during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu and the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda inspecting the House before official handover during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu being blessed by First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda whilst the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu greets the First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda during the handover ceremony of the House to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu greets Freedom Fighter Sikota Wina during the handover ceremony of the House to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda at Bonaventure First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda having a light moment with Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda and Special Assistant to the President for Project, monitoring and Implementation Andrew Challah during the handover ceremony of the House to the 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda at Bonaventure President Edgar Lungu being welcomed 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda before official handover during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda confers with President Edgar Lungu who is flanked by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and Minister of Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela during the inspecting the House before official handover during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure 4th Republican President Rupiah Banda confers with President Edgar Lungu who is flanked by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and Minister of Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela during the inspecting the House before official handover during the handover ceremony at Bonaventure [Read 350 times, 350 reads today]Related Posts:Former President Rupiah Banda Comments on his Immunity RestorationBlack Mountain handover to Jerabos has nothing to do with Politics-MwakalombePF youths happy with ‘black mountain’ handover processRupiah Banda not coming to take over MMD- MbulakulimaNevers Mumba More Than Ready to Meet Rupiah Banda Loading... 8 COMMENTS Really sad children are learning in thatched houses, sitting on bricks and you give a mansion to a President who was already given K5 million. Can we all show solidarity with PF member, their President has just built a mansion for a former MMD president and just today also nominated at MMD MP. It must be really painful for true PF members because they continue to be ignored. 2 1 Reply But RB was given K5 Million to build himself a retirement house. So how come you build him another house bena Lungu 0 0 Don’t worry, they all chewing with both hands. No different to some of the Bonehead bloggers, Mushota & Kudos included!!! 0 0 Birds of the same feathers, Eswatini….. 2 0 Reply So HH nacimubaba. Na BP naima. ECL has bn blessed, does it mean he is also be the next president of Zambia. I hope HH will not hold a press conference to discuss this house that has been handed over to RB. HH na GBM mashilu. 0 0 Reply What’s his life’s span? I bet the Govt will still be paying on the debt for the money used for contraction. 1 0 Reply bwafya. greedy people. nosense nosense nosense nosense 0 0 Reply Why not start with ba Chiluba, ba Mwanawasa, ba Rupiya and ba Sata in that order they ruled? Or is it saving the living first or who matters most? i am just thinking. order in human is very paramount. 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
