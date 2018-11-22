Police in Chadiza in Eastern province have arrested a 28 year old teacher for allegedly defiling a 13 year old grade seven pupil.
Regional Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says that Lynn Phiri, a teacher at Mwangazi Primary School is reported to have had carnal knowledge of the minor in the toilet at her guardian’s house on November 18.
ZANIS reports that briefing the media in Chipata today, Mr. Sakala revealed that the victim’s elder brother, Francis Zulu, reported the matter was to police on November 19.
He disclosed that on that material day around 19.00hrs, Banda who is the guardian of the victim had gone to Vubwi district when the suspect went to his house where he knocked on the window and that the victim, who heard the knock, and jumped through the window to meet the suspect.
Mr Sakala said that the two later went to the toilet where suspect defiled the girl.
He revealed that the duo were seen by a neighbour who reported the matter to Banda’s wife.
The Eastern province police chief said both the suspect and the victim were interrogated and that the victim narrated her ordeal to her elder brother.
He said that when probed further, the victim produced a chitenge material which was stained with semen before the matter was later reported to the police after which the suspect got arrested.
Phiri is in police custody and will appear in court soon.
Meanwhile, a nine year-old boy Stephen Phiri of Wanga village in chief Mpezeni’s area in Chipata district has died after he slipped and fail to the ground as he was trying jump on a moving oxcart.
Mr Sakala noted that the incident occurred on November 19, as oxcart was under the charge of Jonathan Mutotwe of the same area.
He said the deceased sustained deep cuts and died as he was being rushed to the hospital adding that police are still investigating the matter.
