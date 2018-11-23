Movement for Multi-party Democracy Faction Leader Felix Mutati has urged Africans to stop being captives when negotiating with investors if the continent is to reap benefits of its resources.

Speaking when he addressed the Uganda national ACCA convention where he was guest of honor and gave a key note speech, Mr. Mutati who is also ACCA Global Ambassador and global advocacy award winner for the year 2017/2018 said the continent has continued to lag behind in development because the people negotiating for the continent became captives during negotiations.

He wondered why the conversations about Africa’s resources remain at “there’s potential” adding that governments should address their inadequacies for the continent to start striking better deals.

“If you take for example crude oil, there some African countries that produce a lot more than our colleagues in the middle East and if you take the difference between the two its huge where is the problem is it because we are Africans? You go to Dubai, you go to all these little places you see the difference then you go to another country near us producing more ballerals a day and when you see the development it’s just a rumor and they live in Africa. Are we born with a deficit?”, he questioned.

And on the growing presence of the Chinese Mutati said it is not the Chinese that are to blame, Chinese are useful partners because they represent a win win situation.

“China is a useful partner and don’t get me wrong. China advocates a win win situation and all of us know but the thing that we are failing as Africans is the same issue of shifting the blame. When you are at a table with China its said that it’s a win win situation but sitting on the opposite end of the table you all can’t win, the other must lose because it’s a negotiation isn’t it? So we shouldn’t blame China for our own inadequacies. We are passing our own inadequacies to China that China is wrong, we are at the table negotiating and when they defeat us we say China is to blame.

“Let us have our own win win situation. Some times let’s also learn to say no to the loans”, He added.

