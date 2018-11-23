President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Northern Province for a three day working visit.

The Presidential Challenger Plane landed at Zambia Airforce Samora Machel Airforce Base in Mbala district at 15:50.

Provincial Minister Brian Mundubile , Service Chiefs and Senior Patriotic Front Officials welcomed the Head of State at the Airforce base.

The Republican President later on left for Kasama district shortly upon his arrival in Mbala district.

Whilst in the Province the Head of State will officially open the Investment Expo and the end of the first World War centenary.

The Northern Province Investment Expo and Centenary Celebration and being held alongside under the theme “unlocking the investment potential of Northern Province 100 years after the end of the First World War”.

Meanwhile, the number of local and foreign tourists visiting the Moto Moto Museum in Mbala district has increased ahead of the Centenary Celebration of World War one.

Moto Moto Museum Assistant Keeper Ethnography John Mukuka said during an interview the tourists are flocking to the Museum to learn more about the end of the World War that ended with the last gun-shot in Mbala district.

