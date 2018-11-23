President Edgar Lungu has arrived in Northern Province for a three day working visit.
The Presidential Challenger Plane landed at Zambia Airforce Samora Machel Airforce Base in Mbala district at 15:50.
Provincial Minister Brian Mundubile , Service Chiefs and Senior Patriotic Front Officials welcomed the Head of State at the Airforce base.
The Republican President later on left for Kasama district shortly upon his arrival in Mbala district.
Whilst in the Province the Head of State will officially open the Investment Expo and the end of the first World War centenary.
The Northern Province Investment Expo and Centenary Celebration and being held alongside under the theme “unlocking the investment potential of Northern Province 100 years after the end of the First World War”.
Meanwhile, the number of local and foreign tourists visiting the Moto Moto Museum in Mbala district has increased ahead of the Centenary Celebration of World War one.
Moto Moto Museum Assistant Keeper Ethnography John Mukuka said during an interview the tourists are flocking to the Museum to learn more about the end of the World War that ended with the last gun-shot in Mbala district.
He should have gone with his new friend HH.
Let’s develop this thing Mr. President! It is UNELECTABLE.
Lungu is now all smiles because he knows HH is now his best ‘secret’ Friend….HH and Lungu are now busy planning how they will steal and hand over power to each other with the help of China of course….HH wont ditch UPND completely but he remain in UPND just pretending….Mutati is also involved….Lungu wants MMD under Mutati to challenge an alliance that will be formed by HH and Lungu….After Lungu HH might become President and Mutati will be given a very big position in HH’s PF/UPND government
I feel sorry for blind follower Kambwili….but Kambwili somehow knows what’s cooking…..Kambwili is not attacking Lungu aggressively like before……Mutati was dispatched and brought in his Family member to take over as MP…..HH sneaking into state house at 02AM….Concourt ruling in favor of Edgar Lungu…..the writing is on the wall…..HH is destined to become President but they simply told him to wait in line….meanwhile all his financial needs will be taken care of by the Chinese government whilst he awaits his turn to rule Zambia……Never trust a Politician
All these expos all over are yielding nothing but just another way of milking money from government coffers.
No comment on the tarmac this time, that new, usually that’s when the voice is found