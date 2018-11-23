The Supreme Court has meted out one of the longest contempt of court sentence in the history of the country.
The court has sentenced Anti-corruption Activist Gregory Chifire to six years simple imprisonment after convicting him of contempt of court following his contemptuous remarks on Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima and the judiciary.
Mr. Chifire who is also Director of Southern Africa Network Against Corruption-SANAC- was cited for contempt of court for his disparaging remarks on Justice Mambilima and the Judiciary after the disposal of the Stanbic Bank Verses Savenda Case.
He was charged with four counts of contempt of court.
Mr. Chifire in his remarks published on the Online Publication “Watch Dog ” on June 23, 2018 was quoted as having said “Justice Mambilima is presiding over the most corrupt judiciary in the history of post independent Zambia “.
Mr. Chifire was also quoted as having said he had planned a demonstration because of his and other peoples’ misgivings on the judgement of the Stanbic Bank Verses Savenda Case.
In the Savenda’s Case the Supreme Court and the Appeals Court reversed the Lusaka High Court’s Judgment compelled Stanbic Bank to pay 192 Million 500 thousand Kwacha damages to Savenda Management Services Limited.
Before convicting Mr. Chifire, the Supreme Court observed that un-substantiated disparaging remarks against the judiciary brings the administration of justice into disrepute.
Deputy Chief Justice Marvin Mwanamwambwa, Supreme Court Judges Evans Hamaundu, Mumba Malila, and Rhoda Kaoma presided over the judgment.
Wow… 6 years!!?
Are those judges Christians, who should forgive? That’s satanic punishment.
We shall see what judgement will be given to Chanoda Ngwira
Ninshi vamene name weluza my fella vinababa maningi aba ba mayi mambilima. That’s the power of the tongue, it has shaken up the judiciary they now have to instill fear in everyone never to say or raise any concern about them.
Hichilema can never be touched because he has money. Courts punish those without money in Zambia. Until the rich begin to be treated equally with us poor people, I dont believe the Zambian courts were meant to deliver justice without being selective.
Very sad, this is why I keep saying the justice system in Zambia is in need of reform. In which modern democracy will you find that kind of sentence? These judges are they sadists? If at all you find him guilty would it not be better for society to simply put him on community service whereby he will clean your streets and your markets rather than condemning the poor chap to a concentration camp where he might catch TB and other communicable diseases? What will happen to his family? No this is not right may God above one day in this life or the next deal harshly with those oppressing the masses.
Everyone knows zambia’s judiciary is rotten & urgently needs an overhaul. A change of govt needs to set up a commission of enquiry starting with the under-qualified, corrupt kangaroo court called Concourt down to local courts.
In this contempt case, supreme court cannot be judge, jury & executioner. Chifire’s lawyers licenses have also bn cancelled & Chifire has since fled into exile, till there’s a change of govt.
Only the likes of double h can disparage the courts and go scotch free. Chifire is being made to serve as an example. Respect our courts. What did CK said on the courts again?
How do you sentence someone to 6 years in jail for simply having an opinion? He felt that the judges are corrupt and don’t have an independent mind and you send him to jail like a robber? This is ridiculous!
Ba Mambilima, another here @ Mwana Chinondo, arrest him are send him to jail for 6 years.
Contempt of court is an offence commit one and you will see.how many people have cried over the same. Careful what you comment on.in Zambia we have laws but people want to break it with impunity and expect simpathy.
When a serious regime comes into power, I foresee an endless queue before the same Courts that are miscarrying justice, the only difference is that the defendants will be the same ones abusing their perceived unlimited power as well as all the thieves and corrupt masquerades. I can’t wait to see how the self exalted will be humbled ninshi no tuma $ nabapoka.
This wild corruption allegation without proof must come to an end forthwith.
Except for the money that is in PANAMA because Paradise Papers have proof and I have proof that he did INSIDE TRADING and he is a THIEF.
Most of us Zambians are so naive and innocent
This is a good ruling.
I am waiting for the little one. It plays in the circus Ha-lot.
Ba Nervas must be thanking God. Don’t play with the law. How is Bishop Mambo doing?
Only in Zambia…thiieves incharge!!
HH the thief is in CHARGE in Namwala, you Ha right.
Good, and I don’t think African International Amnesty (AIA) did him any favour with their contemptuous remarks. Since the AIA is outside our judicial jurisdiction, give them 6 years too but lump it on Chifire their local representative. Yes I mean give Chifire ka 12 years=6 +6.
That should send a message to these prost.itutes pretending as human rights or anti corruption activists.
Judiciary, can you also check thoroughly if Trib.al Hacks or GBV has said anything contemptuous please.
I wish you knew what you are talking about
Let Amnesty something come to his aid. What about Bishop Mambo, how did he escape.
You judges yourselves are bringing the name of the judiciary into desrepute
Harsh, very harsh!!
I don’t like this guy chifire because of his behaviour during the time of MMD when he was one of the chief bootlickers who always defended their wrongs as a biased ngo but this sentence is just too harsh.
Zambia’s judicial system is a circus. Its meant for the less powerful like Chifire. Hichilema committed same offence and he is walking and his members continue to call Judges corrupt. Only the weakest like Chifire suffer the consequences while people with money are allowed to walk. judiciary is an animal farm.
Miscarriage of justice.
It is okay. It was not supposed to be conceived.
Hakainde can’t be cited for contempt so long he has money to get his way out. Unfortunately this is sad reality about justice in Zambia. The poor rot in prison while the rich are feared by judges
Kangaroo court the judiciary is captured by corruption
He can appeal this sentence. This all shall be well. He needs to shut up and speak truth though.
He appeals to who? The supreme court is the highest court in the land.
Mamama……After 2021,there will be a massive cleanup of the Judiciary.
1000 containers of JIG will be needed.
To our brother and hero Cifire,you will be pardoned immediately after we kick out these crooks.
When is the Sick in the head P.F, Vuvuzela, ka Tayali getting his 6 years behind bars?
He can go & dance chikokoshi cha mu blanket with men in prison. That will keep his loose mouth shut, & his rear end always open at night.
Ka sharon should be next.
All ruling governments come to an end some day, & once this happens ka Sharon should be given this same “6 years V.I.P. treatment!
Chifire is in exile. They will not lay their dirty hands on him. Stop crying for him, cry for yourselves. This is a bad precedent and it is a bad stain on Zambian Judiciary.