Government has called on management at Luanshya Copper Mine on the Copperbelt province to surrender the dump slags popularly known as “ Black Mountain” to vulnerable youths in the district.

Speaking after a two hour consultative meeting with the mine’s management in Luanshya today, mines minister Richard Musukwa said he was happy he had persuaded management to hand over the slags to the unemployed youths in the area.

He further revealed that he will soon be engaging the director at his ministry to ensure all paper work is done and ensure that dump slugs are given to the youth.

He added that failure to do so will attract immediate government intervention.

The minister added that government wants the local people to also be involved in the mining activities and contribute to the development of the country.

And Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe has thanked President Edgar Lungu for putting up measures that are aimed at creating job opportunities for the youths in the province.

Mr.Mwakalombe observed that if the youths are empowered, the diversification programme can be well implemented.

He has also urged youths in the province to form registered cooperatives so that they benefit from this development.

And Chief Government Parliamentary whip Steven Chungu say the development is no doubt going to “ resurrect “ town which has undergone economic misfortunes in recent times.

Mr. Chungu who is also Luanshya Central Member of Parliament has since implored the people of Luanshya to rally behind the leadership of President Edgar Lungu as he means well to them.

