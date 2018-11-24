Government has threatened to terminate the contract of Paveline Contractors Ltd , a company engaged in the construction of Chieftainess Serenje’s palace in Serenje District in Central Province.

Director of Human Resources and Administration in the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs, Lubasi Sakwiba says considerations to terminate the country are underway as agreed term and condition are not being followed.

Mr. Lubasi says the Contractor has abandoned the site with only six weeks before the palace could be completed and handed over to government and subsequently to the Chieftainess.

Mr Sakwiba said it was better to have a contractor who was working with the vision of government than an absentee contractor whose director does not seem to be serious with government’s developmental projects.

He issued the threat after visiting the construction site where he found the works had stalled and no worker was available.

Mr Sakwiba, who was monitoring progress on construction of three chiefs’ palaces in Central Province on behalf of his Permanent Secretary, Michael Pwete, was angered when the works foreman emerged just before he left the site.

Paveline Contractors foreman , Dominic Ngoma, had by broadcast time difficulties to give a satisfactory answer to Mr Sakwiba, saying his director was out in Lusaka,

Mr Ngoma, however, promised that he would do his best to complete the works in time.

Meanwhile, Central Province Deputy Secretary, Felix Mang’wato, has promised that the provincial administration would do its best to have an audience with the director of Paveline Contractors and find out what his problem was.

Government has contracted three different companies to construct three chiefs’ palaces for chief Moono of Mumbwa district, Senior Chipepo of Kapiri and Chieftainess Serenje of Serenje, respectively.

Works done by other Contractors working on Chief Moono’s palace and Senior Chief Chipepo’s palace have impressed government.

