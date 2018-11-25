Mbala November 25, 2018, ZANIS —– President Edgar Lungu says peace plays a pivotal role in sustainable social and economic development of the country.

President Lungu says when peace is threatened , women and children suffer the most because they are displaced.

The Head of State emphasized that peace should therefore be guarded jealously through the promotion of dialogue.

He said this during the centenary commemoration of the end of first World War in Mbala district Northern Province, today.

The Republican President underscored that the commemoration of the first World War has concretized the peace that the country enjoys.

“ It is unfortunate that over 2000 Zambian men and women died during the four year war of 1914 – 1918 that ended in Mbala district, “ he said.

He has urged the global community to harness the rich tourism potential that Mbala district is endowed with.

President Lungu directed the Ministries of General Education and High Education to include the rich history of Mbala district in the school curriculum.

The Republican President has since flown back to Lusaka aboard his Presidential Jet which took off at the Samora Marshal Airforce Base at exactly 15: 30 hours, today.

He was seen off by Provincial minister Brian Mundubile, Service Chiefs , government and PF officials.

Meanwhile, The centenary celebrations have received international recognition from European Countries such as Britain.

General Lord Richard who represented the British government , said his country holds the celebration with great importance.

Gen. Richard who is former Chief of British forces said his country remains resolute in saluting the role of an African Soldier in the first World War.

And Mr. Mundubile said the Provincial administration is endowed with tourism sites adding that the region has a friendly business environment.

Earlier, President Lungu witnessed the demonstration by the Zambia Army Soldiers on how weapons were retrieved from lake Chila after the end of first World War and laid wreaths at the Cenotaph to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of World War one.

After witnessing eight commandos use their skills and conducted a 40-minute underwater operation where several arms which were dumped by retreating German soldiers at the end of the First World War in 1918 were retrieved, President Lungu consequently promoted the commandos from the Zambia Army.

President Lungu praised the troops and said they deserve to be promoted.

The President also toured the Mbala old Prison and Motomo Museum as part of the centenary celebrations.

The end of first World War centenary celebrations was held under the theme: “unlocking the investment potential of the Northern Province 100 years after the end of first World War. “

