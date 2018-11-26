The Zambian DNA has advised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to lift the suspension of the party’s Kafue District Council Chairperson THOMAS ZULU, as a gesture of reconciliation ahead of the national dialogue process.
Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says the recent meeting between President Edgar Lungu and Mr. Hichilema, facilitated by the church can only be in good faith if the UPND lifts the suspension of its Kafue District Council Chairperson.
The UPND Kafue District Council Chairperson was recently suspended for allegedly attending a function officiated by President LUNGU in Kafue District.
This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.
Meanwhile, New Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda says the President’s office should be respected by everyone as it is the highest in the country.
Pastor Chanda says the head of state does not speak ill about anyone but focuses on developing the country.
Pastor Chanda was speaking during a Church Service at Naoith Bible Church International in Lusaka’s Lilayi area.
Meanwhile Visiting Congolese Pastor Peter Kamanda Siadini urged the church to continue praying for their leaders.
Pastor Siadini, who is 97 years old said it’s only through love and unity that the country can enjoy peace.
Nice presidential picture.
Now I believe the meeting with Bashi Tashila was fruitful. Forgiveness …
Why can’t HH instead dismiss his useless MPs for accepting government allowances and luxury SUVs so that we have By elections and he can appoint new UPND MPs to contest who are not greedy, selfish crooks like their own Human Hyena leader ? At least by doing that he would set a precedent for the ruling Party to also follow and that money saved can be allocated to more deserving causes. But he can’t because the chap is a low life crook with no brains that accepts his MPs poor performance at the expense of their constituents.
“Meanwhile Visiting Congolese Pastor Peter Kamanda Siadini urged the church to continue praying for their leaders.” ….
This type of blubbery i hate. Pray to who and for what? Tell me one answered prayer and i will hang myself!
Prayer has never been a solution to any single problem. Leaders just need to realize whats best for human kind and be accountable for their actions while holding those positions!
HH should also fire himself for meeting with the president.
Let Davies Mwila reinstate all those pf branch leaders he fired in eastern province. Hypocrites
Davies Mwila fired all pf branches leaders for voting upnd. Let him reinstate them all. Hypocrites
Ba HH Nabo what is wrong with him meeting Lazy Lungu? In any case Zulu could nt afford to miss a free Jameson
Chiwamira garru kuluma mbuzi…….
Free.ma.son has no heart to forgive.
Careless talk from outsiders like this one is what messes up the dialogue process.
After losing by-elections to upnd, the pf dissolves all party structures in petauke……!! Kikikikiki….kwekwekwekwe….hypocrites
Because PF has a winning mentality. Those people didn’t do their job. PF lost a ward election but upnd lost a parliamentary election. upnd captured a pawn and PF captured a rook. Who should be smiling???
The one who eventually checkmates
Bitterness has clouded the mind of this colonial and imperialist lackey. Personally I don’t what’s this dialog when this money man keeps on moving the target. I wish it was super Ken in charge, boy this lad would have been dumped on some isolated island on lake Bangweulu.
I have never heard this Peter Chanda guy talk about his political party. Why is he a president of a party. Why not just join PF and stop pretending. Same like Mulongoti, these guys never ever talk about their political parties. Why is registrar not deregistering these tunthemba parties known for noise making.
Please forgive Bo “Spunky” Mulemwa!
Spunky looks very grey in complexion, & may be in need of PF to fund his A.R.V medicines, which Spunky appears unable to afford on his own.
Question; How many P.F. officials have been, suspended, harrassed, persecuted, & thrown out for opposing President Jona Chakolwa, or having Presidential ambitions????
NEVER HAVE I HEARD GREY SPUNKY, ASK JONA TO SUSPEND ANY “P.F FATWA” OR HAVE THE P.F REBELS REINSTATED.
Get a proper job Spunky, or soon you will end up like ka Tayali.
Problem with chaps like Spunky is, when he was young and had his ka simple band MAOMA, instead of investing, he was busy smoking Mbanje (Bu Rasta), & chasing white girls, believing he was Jamaican.
Manje wakula, njala ya ku nyokola, WAYAMBA KULILA, like Larry Maluma warned Chakolwa in his song.