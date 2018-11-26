The Zambian DNA has advised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to lift the suspension of the party’s Kafue District Council Chairperson THOMAS ZULU, as a gesture of reconciliation ahead of the national dialogue process.

Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says the recent meeting between President Edgar Lungu and Mr. Hichilema, facilitated by the church can only be in good faith if the UPND lifts the suspension of its Kafue District Council Chairperson.

The UPND Kafue District Council Chairperson was recently suspended for allegedly attending a function officiated by President LUNGU in Kafue District.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, New Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda says the President’s office should be respected by everyone as it is the highest in the country.

Pastor Chanda says the head of state does not speak ill about anyone but focuses on developing the country.

Pastor Chanda was speaking during a Church Service at Naoith Bible Church International in Lusaka’s Lilayi area.

Meanwhile Visiting Congolese Pastor Peter Kamanda Siadini urged the church to continue praying for their leaders.

Pastor Siadini, who is 97 years old said it’s only through love and unity that the country can enjoy peace.

