The National Democratic Congress has urged the Energy Regulations Board to immediately revise the fuel pump prices following the substantial reduction of fuel prices on the international market.
NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili said the people of Zambia are already feeling the debilitating effects of the increased fuel prices.
Mr. Kambwili said the recent adjustments of fuel prices by the ERB has triggered an upward adjustment in food prices and other essential goods and commodities.
He said the ERB should have no excuses in waiving fuel prices considering that crude oil has reduced by 20 percent on the international market.
“Oil prices have now hit about US$60 per barrel. Thus, the need to reduce the fuel pump prices is long overdue”, Mr. Kambwili has said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili had demanded that Government removes middlemen in the supply procurement chain of crude oil to reduce on the amount of money spent on the importation of such commodities.
Sometimes people who call themselves politicians should go to school to avoid embarrassing us! Just like HH.
The only thing Kambwili was right about before the real evil spirits took control was what he said that the TONGA can even reject JESUS if he came for not being TONGA.
Worry about your own life insurance and weather your family will sustain itself after you are gone.
There is no Minister of energy. By the time Zambia finds a Minister of energy, price of oil will be 10 times higher.
Last Minister of Energy was Konga. The guy got rich, and MMD was funded from oil deals. You forgot?
A dull copy cat that is repeating what Green Party Sinkamba said. However, as can be expected a very shallow comment as usual from Chishimba one without substance, which middlemen are these that Kambwili is talking about? Be specific to add weight to your argument. Sometimes you wonder if this chap was asleep when he was in govt? Why can’t he be more descriptive? Sinkamba would go through it point by point:
1. ERB- what exactly is the role of ERB who are the members and why are they there?
2. What are the added costs in the value chain from source to the final destination at the pump, how can some be avoided or reduced
3. Why should the prices go up if we are entering into forward contracts with pre agreed prices of up to a year in advance?
4. What selection criteria does the Govt as…
Ctn…
4. What selection criteria does the Govt as buyer of this fuel follow, why aren’t the Tenders if that is the process advertised and made public?
Etc, Etc, Etc…
Checkmate ERB !!!
Last, the oil was increased, ERB Board Chairman Raymond Mpundu, stated that oil prices had increased on the international market whilst the Kwacha had depreciated. He went to say “Of the two fundamentals, the International oil price has been the most volatile and is the key driver for this price adjustment. “. If the International oil price has reduced, logic tells me, there is a need for adjustments downwards.
Imwe bane let by gones be bygones. Ck already apologised. For now he’s talking sense unless those who don’t drive.
Pay those prostetutes above no mind.
Especially the old whore from UTH that has a smelly open pit……
.
Kambwili its global batata
If some of these politicians leant to close their moths a bit we would probably give them a benefit of doubt that they have some gray matter above their necks. Kambwili mwaiche bushe niwe uchita calculate the amount of drop in fuel as a result of the change in crude oil prices? Tekanya Kambwili. If you need to be relevant in your political carrer you must behave well. You are the one chasing away good people from going into politics because of your shallow behaviour. Ati ba politician???
Guys lets be serious we know that’s not how things work, just don’t open your mouth just for the sake of making nose
Look at this BUFFOON CK…remember what he said when we requested the same when he was Govt spokesman!!
when have you ever witnessed prices going down in Zambia?
What is wrong with what do is saying ?
If currently oil prices are lower, Zambia should see lower oil prices later when the lower prices stock hits the market , no ??
Of course unless PF need money to pay for lungu new jet ….
Zambians let’s learn to love ourselves get wat we deserve.Its sad to see some comments here.I see people supporting the current pump price.Nishi are you the guys benefiting and are you also ma middle men