The National Democratic Congress has urged the Energy Regulations Board to immediately revise the fuel pump prices following the substantial reduction of fuel prices on the international market.

NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili said the people of Zambia are already feeling the debilitating effects of the increased fuel prices.

Mr. Kambwili said the recent adjustments of fuel prices by the ERB has triggered an upward adjustment in food prices and other essential goods and commodities.

He said the ERB should have no excuses in waiving fuel prices considering that crude oil has reduced by 20 percent on the international market.

“Oil prices have now hit about US$60 per barrel. Thus, the need to reduce the fuel pump prices is long overdue”, Mr. Kambwili has said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili had demanded that Government removes middlemen in the supply procurement chain of crude oil to reduce on the amount of money spent on the importation of such commodities.

[Read 588 times, 591 reads today]