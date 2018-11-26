The two local court magistrates connected to the Mosi-Oa-tunya National Park white rhino killing have each been sentenced to seven years imprisonment with hard labour.

Also sentenced are three others who were jointly charged after being convicted of the offence of being in possession of a prescribed trophy.

Principal Magistrate Exonobert Zulu of Choma sitting in Livingstone sentenced Active Tambo 46 and Elvis Sikkachoma 44 both senior local court magistrates.

Others are David Mununga 66, an Estate agent, Sydney Mulenga 31, a Contractor and Mwala Mwendanei 39 a businessman.

In delivering a five-hour judgement, Magistrate Zulu noted that it is disheartening that two magistrates who are supposed to be good examples in society could involve themselves in criminal activities.

He said the insatiable desire for money is worrying and that the behavior of the two magistrates affects the entire justice system which has potential to erode public confidence in the institution.

Magistrate Zulu said considering what is at stake, there is need to send out the right message so that people do not lose confidence in the justice system.

And Magistrate Zulu ordered that the cost of investigating the matter be recovered from the five convicts because the high cost should not be borne by tax payers.

He also ordered for the forfeiting to the state of all gadgets used in the offense except for the two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Vitz which have been conditionally forfeited because they do not belong to the convicts.

Magistrate Zulu has given the conditional forfeiture of the two vehicles and given 90 days in which the rightful owners of the properties must apply for their return failure to which they will be given to the state.

Meanwhile, the two magistrates Sikkachoma and Tambo including businessman Mwendanei visibly sobbed after the seven-year sentence was handed down.

Spouses and relatives to the convicts also cried when magistrate ZULU meted out the sentence.

