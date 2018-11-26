Vice President Inonge Wina is today expected in Bangkok, Thailand to attend an international conference on accelerating the end of hunger and malnutrition.

Mrs Wina is expected to arrive in that country at about 18:45 hours local time.

Zambia’s High Commissioner designate to Thailand Walubita Imakando said the Vice President will be among the high level dignitaries expected to deliver a key note speech during the inaugural session of the conference.

Mr Imakando added that Ethiopian First Lady, Prime Minister of Rwanda and Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament will be among other key note speakers at the conference.

He said the conference arises from the fact that improving food security and nutrition in the world Zambia inclusive, is critical to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The conference is expected to run from November 28-30, 2018.

[Read 116 times, 116 reads today]