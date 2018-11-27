The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) will soon introduce enhanced Zambian Banknotes meant to ensure high quality notes and coins circulate.

Speaking during a district sensitization tour in Mwansabombwe, Bank of Zambia Ndola Branch Manager-Security Operations, Kedrick Zombe said the bank also wants to ensure the Zambian currency is adequately protected from counterfeiting by continually adopting new technology based security features that safeguard the integrity of the currency.

Mr. Zombe added that in 2018, BoZ launched the enhanced banknotes with new security features to further protect the Zambian kwacha from counterfeiting.

He said amongst the new security features on the bank notes are a dynamic geometrical pattern which changes form and size when tilting the note, a gold iridescent band representing doves which runs from the top to the bottom of the banknote.

Mr. Zombe noted that other features include tactile marks for the visually impaired which will allow them to run fingers along the edges of the banknote and will be clearly felt.

He explained that the new banknotes will be working side by side with the old ones until such a time when the old notes will phase out of circulation.

