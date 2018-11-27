Vice President Inonge Wina has lamented that Gender Based Violence (GBV) has continued to have adverse impact on society.

And Mrs. Wina says the 16 Days of Activism against the vice is a global struggle to rid society of inhuman treatment on others.

Meanwhile, the vice president has pointed out that government has put in place necessary legal and policy framework to address GBV and that it has so far established 6 fast track courts for quick dispensation of justice.

Speaking in Bangkok, Thailand today, Mrs Wina said GBV does not only affect women , but that a growing number of men have also fallen prey to the vice as they also endure verbal and physical abuse.

Mrs. Wina explained that honest and open practical steps must be taken by every member of society to end abusive behavior towards one another, adding that

such attitude is dehumanizing.

She stressed that GBV comes in many forms such as physical, emotional, verbal, and sexual and sometimes in subtle ways that leaves the victim feeling like a lesser being.

She challenged the church and other faith based organisations to allocate time to address violence in homes during services.

The Vice President also commended traditional rulers who have responded positively to the calls to discourage the abuse of young girls.

Mrs. Wina called on the community to become whistle blowers by reporting any suspicious activity of GBV in their neighborhoods to the police.

She called on all stakeholders to compliment government in addressing GBV in the country.

The global GBV campaign runs every year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to December 10, which is Human Rights Day.

It was initiated in 1991 by the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute, held by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) at Rutgers University

