Justice for Widows and Orphans Association Executive Director Felix Kunda has disclosed that the Association has managed to help 220 widows in Luapula Province who were victims of property grabbing.

Mr Kunda explains that the Association which came in the Province early last year has formed Widows and Orphans groups which are helping ensuring that rights of Widows and Orphans are not violated.

“ Through these groups, the Association is able to identify widows who are victims of property grabbing and then come up with ways of helping them get justice, “ he says.

In an interview with ZANIS in Mansa, Mr. Kunda says members of these groups have been empowered with bicycles which are enabling them to visit even remotest areas as it is in such places were the vice is rampant .

Issues of property grabbing were still high in the country especially in rural areas but most of them go unreported.

The Executive Director observed that this is so because some widows do not have information about where they can take their cases once they are victimized .

“ This was why Justice for Widows and Orphans Association saw it fit to start engaging widows in rural areas on these issues so that they can be able to know their rights, “ Mr. Kunda says.

It is for this reason , says the Civic leader , that traditional leaders have also been brought on board to help in the crusade against property grabbing in all chiefdoms where the program is been rolled out.

The objective is to make traditional leaders as custodians of the people, to intervene once they notice issues of property grabbing.

The Justice for Widows and Orphans Association Executive Director has since urged widows in the country to be coming out whenever they see that their rights to property are been infringed upon.

