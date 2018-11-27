President Edgar Lungu has commuted more death penalties to life imprisonment than any other serving Zambian President.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda said this decision not to sign death penalties has earned Zambia’s reputation internationally as an abolitionist country with regards to implementing the death penalty.

Mr. Lubinda was speaking in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia yesterday when he transited to Rome to attend a conference on the 10th Anniversary of the campaign against the death penalty by an organisation called St. Egidio.

He said Zambia had gone further to vote in the affirmative at the United Nations –UN- on maintenance of a moratorium of the death penalty.

Mr. Lubinda said President Lungu made the bold decision in 2016 to allow the Embassy of the Republic of the Republic of Zambia in New York to start voting in the affirmative after having abstained from voting on the moratorium for years.

He said despite the death Penalty still being upheld in the constitution, no President has signed the death penalty since 1998.

Mr.Lubinda clarified that unlike other laws that can easily be amended; the death penalty was part of the bill of rights that could only be amended through a referendum.

And the Minister said Zambia has adequate laws to guarantee the safety of investors in the country.

He said it was unfortunate that some Zambians where taking the law in their own hands by attacking foreigners who had come in the country to invest.

Mr. Lubinda said the recent xenophobic attacks on the Chinese where unfortunate and urged Zambia to use better channels in channelling their grievances. .

The Minister further said Zambia should resist the temptation of being used in what he termed an economic conflict against the Chinese.

He said it was unfortunate that some political leaders including parliamentarians where inciting Zambians to rise against government’s decision to engage the Chinese in some developmental projects.

The Minister was received at Bole International Airport by Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary, Andrew Nkunika and Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ms. Susan Sikaneta.

